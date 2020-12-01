Several projects are lined up for Backstreet Rookie star Ji Chang Wook, and reports claim that the actor is in talks to star as a magician in the Netflix original series Annarasumanara. Currently, he is busy shooting for the drama Lovestruck in the City.

The news of Ji Chang Wook starring in the drama City Couple's Way of Love also known as Lovestruck in the City was announced even before his previous drama Backstreet Rookie aired its last episode. The trend is continuing and now reports claim that he is likely to play the magician in his next drama Annarasumanara.

However his agency Glorious Entertainment reacted to the news and said that Annarasumanara is one of the projects Ji Chang Wook is currently considering. He has not given his final answer yet. If accepted, Ji Chang Wook will be seen as Lee Eul, a strange magician who lives in an abandoned amusement park.

The drama revolves around a girl who wants to become a magician. Her life changes when he meets the strange magician. The fantasy drama is based on the webtoon of the same title. The webtoon is created by Ha Il Kwon. It can be noted that Ji Chang Wook's previous drama Backstreet Rookie was also based on a popular webtoon Convenience Store Jung Saet Byul. The TV adaptation of the drama will be a Netflix Original.

Lovestruck in the City

Ji Chang Wook is currently shooting for the first series of the KakaoTV original drama Lovestruck in the City. He is playing the lead role opposite Kim Ji Won. It is rare that an artiste's next lineup is announced when he/she is working on one project. But this news has made Ji chang Wook's fans happy as they can watch him on screen without a long break.

Ji Chang Wook is also said to be working for the Chinese drama Mr Right. Though the project has been announced the date of filming is yet to be confirmed. Ji Chang Wook plays a hard working youth Wang Wei An who becomes a second generation chaebol overnight.

At the same time, Yang Hai Yi, the daughter of a rich family goes bankrupt and she becomes an ordinary girl. The drama is about contradictions when both end up falling in love.