The King: Eternal Monarch episode 11 is just a day away from its telecast and the production team has increased the curiosity of the viewers by releasing new stills of the episode. The episode is scheduled to air on SBS Friday, May 22, at 10 p.m. KST and the images tease some really interesting scenes of the upcoming chapter.

The first set of images features Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun as Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul in the Kingdom of Corea. The onscreen couple is featured inside the palace kitchen as they are getting ready to have a meal together. While the King is in his naval uniform, the detective is wearing a casual dress in the photos and she has Band-Aids on her neck and forehead.

In the first picture, Kim Go Eun can be seen staring at someone and the second image shows Lee Min Ho preparing a meal for his onscreen lover in the royal kitchen. The third still shows him serving the food and the fourth photo shows them enjoying the meal together.

First Encounter Between Lee Lim and Luna

The second set of pictures hint at the first meeting between Lee Lim and Luna. The images show Lee Lim looking at a helpless Luna, who is being tied with a rope, and he smiles at her. This scene may have a lot of importance in the story for episode 11 as it might reveal some new details about the future of Lee Gon and Tae Eul.

Lee Lim was in search of Luna to replace her with Kim Go Eun's character in the Republic of Korea and it remains to be if he becomes successful in his mission this week. The viewers will also get to know how Luna responds to Lee Lim after knowing about his evil intentions.

Official Introduction of Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong's Doppelganger

The third set of teaser images released by The King: Eternal Monarch production team introduces viewers to the doppelganger of Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong. In episode 8, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Corea came to know about the existence of her doppelganger and the viewers are yet to meet the person.

New promotional stills of episode 11 tease the first meeting between Tae Eul and the doppelganger of Seo Ryeong in the Republic of Korea. In the photos, the detective curiously looks at the person, who has a lot of similarities with the Prime Minister she met in the Kingdom of Corea. In the next image, the doppelganger brightly smiles and greeting the detective.

How to Watch The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 11 Live Online?

SBS will air the new episode of this fantasy thriller on Friday at 10 p.m. KST and it is likely to be packed with a lot of thrilling events for Detective Jung Tae Eul and Emperor Lee Gon. So, tune in to SBS on May 22 to watch episode 11 or stream it on the official website of SBS. The non-Korean speaking population can watch the new episode of this television drama with subtitles on Netflix.