Backstreet Rookie is an upcoming romantic comedy-drama starring Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung in lead roles. The mini-series is based on a popular webtoon, tilted Convenience Store Saet Byul and it is scheduled to premiere on SBS in the second week of June. The first teaser for this television drama is out and it introduces the lead characters to the viewers.

This SBS drama revolves around the life of a 33-year-old convenience store owner called Choi Dae Hyun who was bullied by a group of high school girls when he was in his late twenties. After the incident, the young man quit his job at a large firm and he opened a small convenience store. Now, he is looking for a part-timer to help him with the night shift. The first teaser for this mini-series shows what happens next.

The teaser shows Choi Dae Hyun shockingly looking at a young girl confidently walking inside the store. She is Jung Saet Byul, who was part of the troublesome girl group in her high school days. She has come to the shop in search of a part-time job. Over the last four years, Kim Yoo Jung's character has changed a lot and she is not a troublemaker anymore. But Ji Chang Wook's character is still not confident about hiring her and he just decides to team-up with her until he finds another option.

The first teaser for Backstreet Rookie focuses on the complicated relationship between Choi Dae Hyun and Jung Saet Byul. In the video, the store owner can be seen spying on his new employee as she enjoys her job in the shop.

Who are the casts of this SBS drama?

Along with Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung, former Secret member Han Sun Hwa and LABOUM's Solbin will also appear in the television drama as regular cast members. While Han Sun Hwa will be portraying Choi Dae Hyun's girlfriend Yoo Yeon Joo, Solbin will be playing the role of Jung Saet Byul's younger sister Jung Eun Byeol.

The supporting cast members of this mini-series are Do Sang Woo as Jo Seung Joon, Yoon Soo as Cha Eun Zo, Seo Ye Hwa as Hwang Geum Bi, Ji Chan as Kang Sung Tae, Eum Moon Suk as Dal Sik, Woo Hyeon as Kwon Ui Chu and Lee Byung Joon as Choi Yong Pil.

Backstreet Rookie will premiere on SBS a week after the finale of The King: Eternal Monarch. Episode 1 is scheduled to air on June 12 and the producers believe that this drama will be loved by all because of its simple and attractive story.

Watch the first teaser below: