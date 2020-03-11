Ji Chang Wook's most awaited drama Convenience Store Saet Byul is likely to air from June. The details about JCW and Kim Yoo Jung's upcoming drama are out.

The series will air on SBS on Fridays and Saturdays. This is Ji Chang Wook's drama after Melting Me Softly.

Convenience Store Saet Byul is based on a webtoon of the same name. The plot revolves around convenience store owner Choi Dae Hyun played by Ji Chang Wook and Jung Saet Byul played by Kim Yoo Jung, a part-time worker.

The drama is directed by Lee Myung Woo of The Fiery Priest fame, which was a hit in 2019.

JCW plays the character of a picky owner but realizes his soft side after meeting Jung Saet Byul who is an eccentric worker. Talks are on to cast LAOUM's Solbin to play the role of Saet Byul's sister.

The drama is produced by TAEWON Entertainment. The production house is known for films Battle Incheon and The Battle of Jangsari. Dramas including Iris and Criminal Minds are also produced by TAEWON.

Recently, Ji Chang Wook's agency Glorious Entertainment had announced that the actor's fan meeting titled "Ji Chang Wook 2020 Asia Tour Fan Meeting" had been postponed. The announcement was made due to the coronavirus scare. Ji Chang Wook's fan meeting is expected to be held later.

Earlier, Glorious Entertainment also made an announcement in January that Ji Chang Wook would shoot for the movie Punishment (temporary title).

The script reading for the action movie is over and filming is all set to start soon. Punishment tells the story of a father and daughter played by Jo Woo Jin and Lee Jae In who try to survive the after-effects of an explosion. The movie, directed by Kim Chang Joo, is being made at a cost of 70 billion won.

This is Ji Chang Wook's film after Fabricated City that was released in 2017.