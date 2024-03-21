Jeon Jong-seo: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the South Korean Actress Who Went Viral with the Dodgers' First-Pitch [WATCH]

The Dodgers grabbed eyeballs earlier this week even before the MLB season started. On March 17, 2024, members of the team were left stunned as South Korean actress Jeon Jong-seo threw the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Dodgers' Seoul Series game against the Kiwoom Heroes at Gocheok Sky Dome.

The 29-year-old actress wore a Dodgers jersey as she stood on the mound, while members of the team, including first baseman Freddie Freeman and pitcher Tyler Glasnow, watched from the dugout, as seen in viral footage circulating online. Jong-seo sported a smile as she posed for a photo op with the players and in no time went viral.

Who Is Jeon Jong-seo?

Jong-seo gained much acclaim for her debut film, "Burning," which premiered in 2018. In a December 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Burning" director Lee Chang-dong discussed collaborating with the newcomer.

"She's actually a new actor, and this was her first audition. When I saw her, she seemed to have this very childlike sense of innocence, but at the same time, she carried this sense of duality — as if something much bigger was on the other side of that innocence," he said of Jong-seo, who played Shin Hae-mi in the thriller.

Jong-seo was nominated for Best New Actress at The Seoul Awards and Best Newcomer at the Asian Film Awards.

The Hollywood Reporter Critics also acknowledged her as one of the 15 International Breakout Talents of 2018.

Following "Burning," Jong-seo pursued new projects, notably the 2020 Netflix film "The Call," for which she received critical acclaim.

Her performance in "The Call" earned her the Best Actress award at the Baeksang Arts Awards and the Buil Film Awards in 2021, as well as at the 2022 Director's Cut Awards.

Jong-seo's recent roles include starring in the 2023 Netflix film "Ballerina" and the 2024 television series "Wedding Impossible."

New-Found Stardom

Before their exhibition match against the Kiwoom Heroes on Sunday, Los Angeles players were entranced by Jeon as they conversed in the dugout. Pitcher Ryan Brasier appeared to gesture toward Jeon, while Freeman also looked on.

Jong-seo left everyone at the stadium stunned after that.

As Jeon prepared to throw the ball toward home plate, several Dodgers members seemed to savor the moment off the field, as shown on the broadcast. Pitcher Tyler Glasnow couldn't help but crack a smile after Jeon delivered her first pitch.

Jong-seo's presence at the exhibition game caused a frenzy on the internet, with user @DecoOhtani17 garnering over 5 million views on the social media platform by sharing the moment on their page.

The Dodgers sealed a decisive win over their opponent, winning 14-3, with Freeman contributing to the win with a home run and a 3-for-5 performance.

The Dodgers, who had an incredibly successful offseason, will kick off their 2024 season on Wednesday against the Padres in South Korea.

They will host the Cardinals the following Thursday, March 28, for their home opener.