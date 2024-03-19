Who Is Jeon Jong-seo? South Korean Actress Goes Viral after Leaving Dodgers Awestruck with First Pitch Ahead of Spring Training Game [WATCH]

Freddie Freeman had an impressive performance during a Dodgers exhibition game in South Korea on Sunday. However, it was the first pitch thrown by South Korean actress Jeon Jong-seo that captivated the audiences, specifically the Los Angeles dugout. The Dodgers are presently playing exhibition games in Asia as part of their preparations for upcoming regular season contests against the Padres on March 20-21 in Seoul.

Before their exhibition match against the Kiwoom Heroes on Sunday, Los Angeles players were entranced by Jeon as they conversed in the dugout. Pitcher Ryan Brasier appeared to gesture toward Jeon, while Freeman also looked on. Jong-seo left everyone at the stadium stunned after that.

Star of the Night

As Jeon prepared to throw the ball toward home plate, several Dodgers members seemed to savor the moment off the field, as shown on the broadcast. Pitcher Tyler Glasnow couldn't help but crack a smile after Jeon delivered her first pitch.

Jeon, known for her role in the 2023 Netflix film "Ballerina" and currently appearing in the South Korean TV series "Wedding Impossible," then posed for a photo-op with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers sealed a decisive win over their opponent, winning 14-3, with Freeman contributing to the win with a home run and a 3-for-5 performance.

The Dodgers, who had an incredibly successful offseason, will kick off their 2024 season on Wednesday against the Padres in South Korea.

They will host the Cardinals the following Thursday, March 28, for their home opener.

In the Spotlight

The team has garnered significant attention since signing two-way star Shohei Ohtani to a massive 10-year, $700 million contract this offseason. The Dodgers' star surprised the world with the announcement of his marriage last month, revealing that his wife is Mamiko Tanaka, a former professional basketball player.

Ohtani shared that the upcoming season opener against the Padres in Seoul would create "great memories" for him and his wife as she'll be there to watch him, but he said he is trying to focus on baseball.

"I think it´s going to be really great memories for both of us. But like I said earlier, I have one job to focus on. It's baseball," Otani said via an interpreter after landing in Seoul.

In late February, the 29-year-old Ohtani revealed on Instagram that he was married to "a normal Japanese woman" whom he had known for three to four years.

Tanaka, 27, is a former professional basketball player who competed for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women's Japan Basketball League from 2019 to 2023.

Ohtani acknowledges the intense international media attention surrounding the games in Seoul.

"I appreciate all the attention. Obviously, attention is always great, being a baseball player and being able to play with these great guys next to me. I'm really excited," Ohtani said, referring to his two teammates speaking at the news conference, Mookie Betts and Freeman.

"I'm really used to the attention, but I just try to focus on what´s in front of me, whatever it is."