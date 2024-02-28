How Did Thomas Kingston Die? Unexpected Death of Lady Gabriella Windsor's Husband Leaves Family and Friends Shocked

The unexpected death of Thomas Kingston, the son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, has left both the Royal Family and their intimate circle of friends shocked and devastated. The 45-year-old husband of their daughter, Lady Gabriella Windsor was found dead at his Gloucestershire home on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the location shortly after 6 pm. They reached the scene only to find Kingston dead. An inquest will take place, although there are no suspicions of foul play, and no other parties are implicated. Kingston is survived by his father, Martin Kingston KC, his mother, Jill Mary Kingston, and his sisters, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray.

Family Devastated

Lady Gabriella, 42, who holds the 56th position in the line of succession to the throne, was married to Kingston, a financier and former hostage negotiator, for four years.

A dear friend who was present at the couple's beautiful wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2019 expressed deep shock, saying, "It's utterly shocking. None of us saw it coming. I cannot understand it."

Another friend who met the couple only last Wednesday at the National Gallery in London is equally shocked: "They seemed happy and positive as ever. Ella was particularly chatty."

The most recent photograph of the couple was taken on Valentine's Day at an event commemorating the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's First Folio, attended by Queen Camilla.

Although Lady Gabriella was not an active member of the Royal Family, Buckingham Palace said that it is offering support to Kingston's grief-stricken family.

Buckingham Palace last night officially announced the news on behalf of Lady Gabriella and her husband's family. The palace also released two photographs that Lady Gabriella and her husband's relatives wanted to share as a tribute to the man they described as "exceptional" and someone who "lit up the lives of all that knew him."

Buckingham Palace Mourns Death

A spokesman for Their Majesties said in a statement: "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.

"In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

Another statement issued by the Palace, representing Lady Gabriella, Thomas's parents, and his sisters, conveyed, "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son, and brother."

"Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

Lady Gabriella, affectionately known as Ella to her friends, and Kingston's wedding in 2019 was graced by the presence of Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh, along with several other senior members of the royal family.

Lady Gabriella wore a gown crafted by Italian designer Lucia Beccaria for her wedding, complemented by her grandmother's tiara, the Kent City of London tiara. This tiara holds sentimental value, having been worn by her mother, Princess Michael, on her own wedding day, and it has been in the family since 1934.

Lady Gabriella's father, Prince Michael, is the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the son of Prince George, Duke of Kent, who was the fourth son of King George V and Queen Mary.