Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Shocked as Kisses Male and Female Backup Dancers During AMA's 2025 Opening Performance [WATCH]

Jennifer Lopez left fans shocked and outraged after she kissed two of her backup dancers — one male and one female — during her opening act at the 2025 American Music Awards held in Las Vegas on Monday.

The 55-year-old singer and actress from the Bronx — currently single after her widely publicized divorce from Ben Affleck — hosted the live CBS broadcast from the Fontainebleau hotel, where she opened the act with an energetic six-minute performance featuring a medley of 23 songs by the night's nominees. The "Let's Get Loud" singer took the stage in a shimmering, nude-colored jumpsuit. She wore her iconic honey-blonde hair in a sleek, straight look for the performance.

Shock Act on Stage

Although several A-list celebrities like Taylor Swift skipped the event, JLo tried to carry the spotlight on her own by performing chart-toppers such as Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather", Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso", and Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em".

However, her steamy on-stage kiss with her dancers left many viewers feeling uncomfortable, with some calling it a "cringeworthy" and "gross" display. Critics accused her of making a "desperate" attempt to make ex-husband Ben Affleck jealous, just four months after their two-year marriage officially ended.

Others felt she crossed a line with the same-sex kiss, with one user on X commenting, "Jennifer Lopez has lost the plot."

"Why is Jennifer Lopez kissing everyone at the AMAs?' while another chimed in: 'Just looked up from my phone and JENNIFER LOPEZ IS KISSING A GIRL?!?!" another person wrote.

Some disappointed viewers labeled Jennifer as "disgusting" and "desperate."

Earlier this month, the "Hustlers" star revealed she suffered a painful facial injury while rehearsing for her Monday night's performance.

She posted a photo on her Instagram Story showing a cut on her nose and later shared a clip of herself applying ice to the wound.

She went on to thank plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond for stitching her up, saying, "A week later and a whole lotta ice, I'm good as new."

Making a Bold Statement

The 51st American Music Awards are taking place this Memorial Day at the Fontainebleau hotel, right in the center of Las Vegas. Lopez is hosting this year's show, marking ten years since she last hosted the event in 2015.

One of her standout outfits of the night was a stunning silver beaded gown featuring a halter neckline.

She paired it with an aqua-blue, jewel-toned cape, which she wore draped off her shoulders, letting the floral embroidery flow gracefully to the floor.

Among the big winners of the night was 23-year-old Billie, who won the prestigious Artist of the Year award. She beat out Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Morgan Wallen, and Zach Bryan.

In a video message from Europe, where she's currently on tour, the Ocean Eyes singer shared her excitement: "This is so crazy. I feel speechless. I wish I could be there tonight."

Gracie Abrams, known for her hit "That's So True", was honored as New Artist of the Year. She also sent in a recorded message from the road, expressing gratitude to her fans, saying they've been "a source of inspiration" and "a reminder of the light in the world."

SZA also had a memorable night, winning Best Female R&B Artist and Best R&B Song for her track Saturn.

Meanwhile, Becky G took home the award for Favorite Female Latin Artist, celebrating her continued success in the genre.