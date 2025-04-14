Who Was Karenna Groff? Former NCAA Star and MIT Graduate Killed Along with Her Doctor Parents and Boyfriend Killed in NYC Plane Crash

A family of doctors and accomplished student-athletes were among the six people killed in a tragic plane crash in a muddy field in upstate New York over the weekend. Among the victims were members of the Groff family: father Michael Groff, a neuroscientist; mother Joy Saini, a urologist; their daughter Karenna, a graduate of MIT; and her boyfriend, James Sontoro.

The group was travelling in a private Mitsubishi MU-2B aircraft that crashed on Saturday in Copake, near the Massachusetts border, Sontoro's father confirmed. Also killed were the Groffs' son, Jared Groff, and his partner, Alexia Couyutas Duarte, with almost the entire family wiped off, as reported by the Times Union.

Almost Entire Family Killed

James's father, John Santoro, told the Associated Press: "They were a wonderful family. The world lost a lot of very good people who were going to do a lot of good for the world if they had the opportunity. We're all personally devastated."

The couple from Massachusetts had a third child, their daughter Anika, who was not on the flight. According to Santoro, the family went to an airport in White Plains, New York City, on Saturday morning and boarded a private plane owned by Michael Groff.

The aircraft was going to Columbia County Airport but went down about 10 miles away from its destination at around 12:06 p.m., National Transportation Safety Board member Todd Inman said during a Sunday press briefing.

"[The family] were coming in for a holiday celebration with family," Inman said. According to the New York Post, the group was flying to the Catskills to celebrate a birthday and Passover holiday.

James Sontoro, also an MIT graduate, was employed in the finance sector, while Karenna was pursuing a medical degree at New York University. She had been honored as the NCAA Woman of the Year in 2022 for her outstanding accomplishments in both soccer and academics during her time at MIT.

"Really, this recognition is a testament to my MIT women's soccer family and all of the guidance, support, and friendship they have provided for me over the years," she said in an interview after earning the prestigious sports award.

Relatives Devastated

According to the Times Union, Dr. Groff held the position of associate professor at Harvard Medical School and was the executive director of neuroscience at Rochester Regional Health. He was also a skilled and seasoned pilot.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved family members," a statement from the surviving family read. "We will remember them as the six brilliant, dynamic, and loving people that they were."

During a Saturday news conference, Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore stated that reaching the crash site was challenging because of the field's muddy conditions.

"The 25 years we had with James were the best years of our lives,' Santoro said, as funeral arrangements are being made. 'And the joy and love he brought us will be enough to last a lifetime."

A video obtained by the investigation board revealed that the plane was fully intact when it began its rapid descent from the sky and crashed into the ground at a high rate of speed, according to Inman.

The pilot had initially attempted to land at the airport but reported a missed approach and requested permission to try again. During the second approach, a low altitude warning was triggered, NTSB member Albert Nixon said.

Nixon also said that an air traffic controller tried three times to warn the pilot about the aircraft's dangerously low altitude but received no response. He confirmed that no distress signal was sent from the plane.