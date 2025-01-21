Trump Announces 'Golden Age of America Begins Right Now' as the 'Decline Is Over' in First Remarks after Being Sworn In as 46th President

Donald Trump vowed to usher in a "new golden age of America" after taking the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States on Monday. "The decline is over," he told a crowd of around 600 supporters, dignitaries, and family members who had gathered inside the U.S. Capitol to watch his swearing in ceremony.

In his inaugural speech, Trump combined a vision of hope for a brighter future with continued claims of being unfairly targeted by a biased justice system, vowing to restore fairness and "rebalance the scales of justice." "As we gather today, our government confronts a crisis of trust," he said as the crowd cheered.

Trump Promises a New Golden Age

He continued, "For many years, a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens, while the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair."

As Arctic temperatures swept through Washington, D.C., outside, Trump stood surrounded by political figures, tech giants, and his MAGA supporters during his inauguration inside the Capitol.

The scene highlighted his remarkable political comeback, showing how the former outsider had firmly established himself in Washington. He became only the second president in history to secure non-consecutive terms.

In contrast to his 2017 inaugural address, where he painted a grim picture of a nation plagued by crime, closed factories, and a failing education system, this time Trump spoke with confidence, expressing optimism that a "tide of change" was sweeping across the country.

He looked back on how he had overcome an assassination attempt and multiple criminal charges to make an unprecedented return to power, marking one of the most remarkable political comebacks in history.

"Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and indeed, to take my life just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin's bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt then and believe, even more so now that my life was saved for a reason," he said.

"I was saved by God to make America great again."

Confidence in Voice Like Never Before

His speech highlighted his decisive win, securing the popular vote and winning in all seven crucial swing states, as he outlined his plans moving forward. "Today, I will sign a series of historic executive orders," he said.

"With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense."

These plans include a minimum of 10 executive orders focused on securing the border and removing undocumented immigrants.

"My message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor, and the vitality of history's greatest civilization," he said.

Trump returns to office as a changed man, in contrast to the figure who was sworn in following his surprising victory eight years ago, in a Washington that has transformed dramatically since then.

At that time, the city was engulfed in clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement, with hundreds of thousands of protesters wearing pink hats filling the streets in the days leading up to the inauguration.

This time, however, protests took place with a sense of inevitability and resignation.

Trump's close associate, David Urban, remarked that "woke America" had effectively conceded.

"Back then, people looked at us as if saying, 'Ugh, I can't believe you think you won,'" he said. "Now, everyone is eager to be part of it."

High-profile critics like Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Jeff Bezos of Amazon, once vocal opponents, have been subdued. These tech giants are among those who contributed $1 million to the inauguration and were seated among the VIPs in the Rotunda.

Even the venue highlights the shift in the political landscape. Just four years ago, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building. This time, members of the MAGA movement were seated inside the heart of American democracy for the inaugural ceremony.

Eight years ago, Trump entered office with little experience in governance, having to piece together his administration by relying on the Republican establishment and Wall Street figures.

This time, however, he has assembled a team of loyalists who stood by him during his four years out of power.

The outcome is a strategy designed to take immediate action. Before the inauguration ceremony, aides briefed reporters on a series of executive orders, including ten focused on border security and immigration.