Jennifer Lopez Ditches Wedding Ring, Flaunts Dazzling New Bling Post-Divorce from Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez appears to have turned a new page in her life following her recent divorce filing from Ben Affleck. The pop icon was spotted in Los Angeles over the weekend, stepping out of her car with a striking new ring on her left hand. This has sparked rumors that she has officially replaced her wedding ring. The sighting comes just days after the couple filed for divorce, ending a tumultuous relationship that was marked by multiple breakups and reconciliations. The pair has yet to make an official statement on their split.

Lopez looked effortlessly chic during her latest outing, wearing a tight white top with a bold cutout on the chest, paired with classic jeans. Her long blonde hair flowed down her back, and she completed her look with a pair of tinted sunglasses. However, it was her jewelry that stole the show—specifically, a new ring on her left hand that noticeably differed from the massive green gem she once received from Affleck during their marriage, according to TMZ.

Earlier this month, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, citing irreconcilable differences. The two have been living separately for several months now and recently put their $60 million marital home up for sale. The split comes after a series of ups and downs in their relationship, with the couple often making headlines for their public breakups and reconciliations.

Ben Affleck Enjoys Weekend with Fast Food Treats

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck appeared unfazed by the recent changes in his personal life. Over the weekend, the actor was seen indulging in his usual weekend ritual of ordering fast food. Affleck was spotted cheerfully picking up a Chick-fil-A meal from a delivery person outside his house last Saturday, dressed in relaxed khakis and a maroon crewneck sweater. He appeared to take a moment to check his order before heading back inside.

Affleck, 52, has been residing in a $100,000-per-month Brentwood rental since June, despite purchasing a new mansion in Los Angeles. He reportedly moved his belongings to the new property while Lopez was vacationing in Europe, and later bought his $20.5 million mansion on Lopez's birthday amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

The actor's laid-back demeanor suggests he is taking things in stride as he navigates life post-divorce. Affleck's weekend routine of fast food runs has become a regular sight for fans, and it seems he's maintaining a sense of normalcy despite the high-profile nature of his split from Lopez.

