Fact Check: Rumors of Ben Affleck's Romance with Kick Kennedy Are False

Rumors began swirling on social media on Monday, suggesting a romantic relationship between actor Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The speculation was fueled by recent sightings of the pair together, leading to widespread gossip online. However, these rumors have been debunked by reliable sources who spoke to TMZ. According to these sources, there is no romantic involvement between Affleck and Kennedy. The two are simply friends, and their recent appearances together should not be taken out of context.

Despite the clarification, the origins of the rumors have sparked significant interest. The public's curiosity was piqued after photos of the two went viral, leading to various comments and theories. One social media user sarcastically remarked, "Ben Affleck is now reduced to dating an actress whose lone credit is an episode of HBO's 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' as 'customer #2', a job she only got because her stepmom Cheryl Hines was in it." This comment highlights the skepticism with which some view the rumored relationship, attributing Kick's acting opportunities to her family's connections.

Another individual speculated on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Kick Kennedy might be the reason behind Ben Affleck's recent divorce from singer and actress Jennifer Lopez. The user claimed, "She has been having an affair with Ben Affleck and is said to be the reason behind the JLo divorce." This speculation added fuel to the fire, even though there is no credible evidence to support such a claim. Reports have indicated that Affleck and Kennedy began "hanging out" before his divorce from Lopez was finalized, but the timeline of their friendship remains unclear.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20, citing irreconcilable differences. The news of the divorce only added to the intrigue surrounding Affleck's personal life. Despite the public's interest, both Affleck and Kennedy have remained silent on the matter, choosing not to address the rumors on their social media platforms.

Kick Kennedy, born in 1988, is the eldest daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his first wife, Emily Ruth Black. She grew up in New York and has pursued a career in the entertainment industry, much like many members of the Kennedy family. Kick is an actress, filmmaker, and activist, known for her work in both film and television. She is also deeply involved in environmental and social justice causes, continuing the Kennedy family legacy of activism.

Notably, Kick was named after her great-aunt, Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy, a prominent socialite and the sister of President John F. Kennedy. Despite the media attention and rumors, it seems the connection between Kick Kennedy and Ben Affleck is purely platonic.