Jennifer Coolidge Says She Slept With 200 Men after Infamous 'American Pie' MILF Role that Made Her Overnight Sensation

Jennifer Coolidge has claimed that she slept with 200 people due to her infamous role in the 1999 movie "American Pie." Coolidge, 60, told Varietythat the role in "American Pie" not only gave her a lot of satisfaction but also "got a lot of play at being a MILF" and "a lot of sexual action."

Real Bombshell

Coolidge opened up about her role in "American Pie" revealing that more than fame it gave her satisfaction. She said that had she not done that role, she would have slept with 200 fewer men.

"There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with," Coolidge told Variety.

Although she has played characters with a similar background since "Stifler's Mom," her role as Tanya McQuoid's in "White Lotus" has earned her a first Emmy nomination and a fast track to the second season as the only main character who was cast without having to audition.

"Some jobs, I'm sort of going, 'Wow, this isn't worth working for.' What Mike [White] wrote, I was staying up late every night," Coolidge admitted, referring to the "White Lotus" creator who convinced her to be a part of the series.

In "American Pie", Coolidge who played the matriarch of the Stifler family, made numerous attempts to woo Paul Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas), a classmate of her teenage son.

In the film, she engaged in sex with Finch, much to her son's disgust, and the two go on to have a few more liaisons, giving her the moniker "MILF" ["Mother I'd want to f**k."].

Honest Confessions

"American Pie", the hit comedy which had stars like Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, and Eugene Levy, debuted in theatres in 1999 and earned more than $235 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Coolidge reprised her roles in sequels including American Pie 2, American Wedding, and American Reunion as well as for The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, Legally Blonde, A Cinderella Story, and a small part on Friends as a result of her performance.

Coolidge revealed in her most recent interview that she had lost all fear after decades of rejection because she believed she had nothing to lose.

"Ten years of my life of auditioning," she told Variety, "none of it added up to a job. The fear is gone when you're so used to losing. There's some freedom in that."

The "Best in Show" actress admitted that she almost refused to take the role of Tanya in "The White Lotus". However, she is now preparing for the show's second season, which premieres in October 2022.

"I didn't like the way I looked," she said as she had put on weight during Covid-19, something she has been very honest about.

Coolidge feels that for the most part of her career she was not accepted as an actress and that's why she was not getting roles. "The saddest thing about life is that you just make decisions about yourself," she noted.

"If I'm not getting great roles, I come to the conclusion that people think I'm incapable of that," she said.

However, things have changed and now she has ample on her hands. "People thought that I could never get in the door - all of a sudden they're asking me to be part of their things," she shared.