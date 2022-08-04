Monica Lewinsky Asks Beyoncé to Change Lyrics of Her 2013 Song 'Partition': Is This a Publicity Stunt?

Monica Lewinsky, the most talked about woman of 1990s who had an affair with former President Bill Clinton, has asked the Grammy winning superstar BeyoncÃ© to change the lyrics of "Partition" song.

Lewinsky's demand surfaced soon after BeyoncÃ© agreed to change the lyrics of her song "Heated," as her fans objected to the word "spaz" for being ableist and offensive to the specially abled community with cerebral palsy.

Monica Lewinsky "Wakes Up" After Nine Years

However, Lewinsky is facing backlash on social media as her detractors have dubbed her demand as "uncalled for" and "unreasonable". They have also accused her for using this episode as an opportunity to hog the limelight.

A faction of social media followers have also criticized Lewinsky for "waking up" after nine years to raise objections on the lyrics of the song "partition".

A report published by CBS News stated that in BeyoncÃ©'s 2013 song "Partition," from her self-titled fifth studio album, she sings: "He bucked all my buttons, he ripped my blouse. He Monica Lewinski'd all on my gown."

The report also referred to Lewinsky's claims on her Twitter bio, referring to herself as a "rap song muse," and in an interview with Vanity Fair, in which she wrote about the affair for the first time in a decade, saying, "Thanks, BeyoncÃ©, but if we're verbing, I think you meant 'Bill Clinton'd all on my gown,' not 'Monica Lewinsky'd."

"It's so funny to me that almost 10 years later Monica Lewinsky is STILL bothered by that line in #Partition. Girl, you f--ked a president and fumbled a 12 million a month bag if only U had shut your mouth. Didn't he ejaculate on that dress?. What did BeyoncÃ© say wrong? Next time", wrote a Twitter user.

Another user stated, "Monica Lewinsky is just mad she couldn't make $$$ from BeyoncÃ©'s #Partition like she did with her book deals and tv shows."

"Monica Lewinsky first brought up her issues with the partition lyrics in a vanity fair essay released in 2014, she's not bringing this up all of a sudden and she's also called out other musicians for using her name in songs. this is not an attack on BeyoncÃ©," read a tweet.