David Warner Cause of Death: Actor Who Portrayed Spicer Lovejoy in Titanic Passes Away At 80

Titanic actor David Warner died at the age of 80. Known for his role as Spicer Lovejoy in 1997's Titanic, the star passed away on Sunday. His family has confirmed the tragic news of the actor's death.

The Omen star's family stated that the actor will be missed by his family and friends and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years.

David Warner Cause of Death

The actor died of cancer-related illness but in the past 18 months "he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," Warner's family told BBC.

Apart from the Titanic, the actor is also known for his roles in 'A Christmas Carol, Omen and Mary Poppins Returns'.

Warner Had Been ill For The Past One And Half Year

Warner, who had been ill for the past one and half year, started his career in 1969 with We Joined The Navy and The King's Breakfast.

In 1987, he left the UK for Hollywood, where he worked for 15 years and appeared in various films including Planet Of The Apes, Star Trek V and VI and many others.

Along with his film and TV work, David had a successful theatre career and joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1963, playing the title roles in Henry VI, Richard II and Hamlet. His portrayal of the Danish prince as a student radical didn't go down well with critics but struck a nerve with younger audiences, according to Daily Mail.

His final roles were in You Me And Him, a romantic comedy released in 2017, and Mary Poppins Returns, which was released in 2018.

Warner was at Denville Hal, Northwood at the time of his death. The Denville Hal is a care home for entertainment industry figures.

