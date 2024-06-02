Jena Sims: Brooks Koepka's Model Wife Turns Heads as She Struts Down the SI Swimsuit Runway a Year After Couple Welcomed First Child

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Jena Sims had her biggest supporter with her on Saturday as she strutted the runway for the iconic publication during Miami Swim Week and turned heads with her stunning figure, making it a night to remember for everyone.

The model and philanthropist, who made her highly anticipated SI Swimsuit debut in the 2024 issue, was accompanied by her husband Brooks Koepka at the W South Beach, where several models from the magazine took part in a spectacular runway show. Sims, 35, wore a neon yellow one-piece and a floral print bikini during the show. She also posed for pictures with Koepka, 34, in a revealing dress.

Catching Quite a Few Eyeballs

"Mom and Dad," Sims captioned a snap of the couple in an Instagram Story. Saturday's big moment comes almost a year after Sims walked the SI Swimsuit runway while pregnant with her son Crew, whom she and Koepka welcomed in July 2023.

"It takes courage to walk the runway 7 months pregnant," Sims posted on Instagram last summer. "Working for my lifelong dream brand, having no control over my body was terrifying yet the biggest blessing. I was never alone up there. Pregnancy is not slowing my ambitions, it's fueling them. I am so proud of myself and what my body is accomplishing."

Sims was later named a co-winner of SI Swimsuit's annual SwimSearch and shot her debut photo shoot for the magazine in December 2023.

Making Things Look Classy

Koepka, who will celebrate his second wedding anniversary with Sims this month, celebrated her SI Swimsuit debut in a heartfelt Instagram tribute. "So proud of you @jenamsims amazing to see what hard work can do! I love you!" he posted in May.

Sims and Koepka are feeling rejuvenated following a tropical getaway as a family of three.

They vacationed together after the launch of this year's edition of SI Swimsuit and the conclusion of the PGA Championship, where Koepka aimed to defend his title as the 2023 winner.

He finished tied for 26th after shooting 9-under for the weekend.

Koepka will compete for his sixth major championship at this month's U.S. Open. The LIV golfer last won the tournament in 2018, following a victory the previous year.