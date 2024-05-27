Who Is Christiana Ritchie? Grayson Murray Once Credited 'Beautiful' Fiancee for Helping Him Through His Struggles and was Set to Get Married

Grayson Murray who was engaged to Christiana Ritchie before he died by suicide on Saturday, once thanked her for helping him through his difficult times. Murray, 30, who withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge during the second round on Friday, said after winning the Sony Open in January he met Ritchie at a tournament in Palm Springs three years ago.

The golfer was open about his struggles with depression, anxiety, and alcoholism. However, he indicated that he was in a better place after winning the Sony Open in January and credited Ritchie as being a reason why. Murray proposed to Ritchie in December 2023 and was about to get married.

The Love of his Life

"I have a beautiful fiancée. I have beautiful parents. I have beautiful nephews, siblings," Murray said in January. "Everyone in my life right now who is close to me who has been through the struggles with me, it's all a team effort. I'm not sitting here — I am sitting here alone, but all of them are part of this."

Murray said that Ritchie "loves" golf, having grown up around the sport, and he participated in the Masters Par 3 contest last month.

The couple was set to get married on April 27 in Pinehurst, but it's unclear if the wedding took place. Webb Simpson, who knew Murray for over 20 years, still referred to Ritchie as Murray's fiancée on Saturday.

"Grayson put great people around him. His fiancée, Christiana, seems like a great woman. I think they were really excited about getting married," Simpson said.

"I actually had a meal with them during the Pebble Beach tournament. I think he has really explored his faith over the years. It seemed like the last six months to eight months, he had really started committing his life to Christ and trying to honor Christ with his life. It definitely seemed like there was more of a lightness to him, in a good way, over these past few months when I would see him.

"I know his parents somewhat well, and I can't imagine what they're going through right now."

Before the Sony Open playoff, Murray, who is a Christian, and Ritchie said a prayer together.

"I think I neglected that part of my life for a while, and meeting my fiancée and how our lives kind of changed over the last three years, she's devoted her life to Christ, and I've devoted my life to Christ. That's what's going to be first in our relationship going forward," Murray said after his win.

Sad Ending

They were most recently seen together at last month's Masters, where Ritchie caddied for her world No. 58 fiancé and showcased her impressive swing during the Par 3 contest.

Like Murray, she was an avid golfer, having played throughout her time at the University of Southern California, where she earned a Bachelor of Real Estate Development in 2018.

The sporting world was shocked when PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed the passing of the North Carolina native, less than 24 hours after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

His parents, Eric and Terry Murray, later confirmed that he had taken his own life.

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone," his parents said. "It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It's a nightmare.

"We have so many questions that have no answers. But one.

"Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed."