Grayson Murray Cause of Death: Two-Time PGA Tour Winner Died by Carbon Monoxide Poisoning at His Florida Home He Shared With Fiancee

Grayson Murray, 30, is believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Daily Mail. The incident reportedly occurred at his townhouse in Palm Beach Gardens, where exhaust fumes from his Land Rover, which had been left running in the ground-floor garage, filled the three-story property.

A concerned neighbor heard continuous, loud revving noises around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday but when he walked down the street to check it out, the noise had already stopped. Later, residents heard a carbon monoxide alarm sounding, prompting them to call the police. Officers arrived at the upscale $800,000 home where Murray lived with his 28-year-old fiancée, Christiana Ritchie, at 10:49 a.m.

Meticulously Planned Suicide

"My thought was maybe it was a kid revving a car. I went outside to investigate but by then there was no sound," the neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told the outlet.

"What I later heard is that he started the car in the garage and went upstairs. He went to sleep and never woke up. People only found out because the CO alarm kept going off."

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department stated that an investigation into Murray's death is ongoing. "We are conducting an investigation into the matter that occurred in our city," he said.

A police statement added: "The decedent was discovered on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at approximately 11:00 am. The initial inquiry does not reveal signs of foul play.

"There is no apparent risk to the public and no further information will be released as the investigation is being conducted."

On Sunday, Murray's parents revealed that the two-time PGA Tour winner had died by suicide. "We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone," Eric and Terry Murray said in a statement.

"It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It's a nightmare."

Family and Fraternity Shattered

The golfer had been candid about his past battles with depression and alcoholism. After winning the Sony Open in January, Murray mentioned he had been sober for eight months. He recalled struggling to get out of bed in the morning and considering himself a failure despite being a junior golfing prodigy.

He even confessed to his drinking problem when he applied to join the private Dye Preserve golf club in Jupiter, Florida, last fall.

His death came a day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday with two holes remaining due to illness.

"We have so many questions that have no answers," Eric and Terry Murray's statement continued. "But one: Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and — it seems — by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and will be missed."

Murray credited his family, particularly Christiana, for his career revival. He told reporters, "I have a beautiful fiancée now that I love so much and who's so supportive of me."

Murray and Christiana started dating in 2021 after meeting at the American Express tournament in Palm Springs, California. They got engaged in December, and last month, Christiana caddied for Murray during the Par-3 contest leading up to The Masters.