JD Vance's Old High School Year Book Photo of Girls at Urinals Ignites Social Media Firestorm

A recently resurfaced high school yearbook photo of JD Vance, the Republican Vice President nominee, has ignited debate online. The image, from the 2003 Middletown High School yearbook, shows an 18-year-old Vance posing with three female classmates in a boys' restroom. The girls are pretending to use urinals, while Vance stands nearby.

Social media users were quick to react, with one commenting, "He's weird," under the photograph. The image has garnered attention due to Vance's reported opposition to gender-neutral restrooms, creating an ironic contrast between his past actions and current views.

The photo was brought to light by the Daily Mail, which spoke to one of the women in the picture. She revealed that the image was intended to symbolize the girls' power in the student government, where Vance served as vice president. "We thought it would be funny," she explained, noting that it was rare for the student government to have such a gender balance. The other girls in the photo held the positions of president, treasurer, and secretary.

In response to the backlash, a spokesperson for Vance downplayed the situation, dismissing the outrage as overblown. "A goofy high school yearbook from over 20 years ago? Get a life!" the spokesperson said. The spokesperson also criticized the media for focusing on the photo instead of more pressing issues like inflation and the southern border crisis.

The controversy around the photo has also drawn comparisons to Vance's stance on gender-neutral restrooms. In July 2024, Vance made headlines by freezing the nominations of 30 ambassador candidates. The freeze was reportedly based on their responses to a questionnaire about LGBTQ+ issues and the U.S. State Department's goals for diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA).

According to a leaked memo cited by The Washington Post, Vance's questionnaire asked nominees how they would promote certain LGBTQ+ priorities, such as increasing the number of gender-neutral bathrooms and resources for gender dysphoria care. Those who expressed support for these initiatives allegedly had their nominations halted.

As the photo continues to circulate online, it has sparked a wider conversation about Vance's policies and past actions. While some dismiss the image as a harmless relic from his teenage years, others see it as a reflection of deeper contradictions in his political stance.