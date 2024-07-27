Ana Navarro Sparks Fury after Sharing Racy Throwback Photo of Melania Trump During Bizarre Defense of Kamala Harris' Dating History

Trump supporters were furious after "View" co-host Ana Navarro posted a nude photo of Melania Trump on Instagram while trying to defend Vice President Kamala Harris's dating history. Navarro, 52, has previously labeled herself as a 'centrist' and has been outspoken in her criticism of former President Trump and his administration.

However, the Nicaraguan-born Republican strategist went off-script while defending Harris, who has often faced attacks since announcing her candidacy. Harris has repeatedly faced attacks that include being labeled a 'Jezebel' and receiving insults about her not having biological children. These attacks have largely targeted rumors about Harris's long dating history, which provoked Navarro to respond angrily and defend her.

In Bad Taste

"Some Republicans are out-there on TV and social media making vile sexual remarks about Kamala Harris and wanting to make her dating history an issue. Go right ahead. You want to make that an issue? Bring it on. I've never seen naked pics of @kamalaharris or her spouse," she began in an Instagram post shared on Thursday.

The photo shows the former first lady reclining on a fur rug, adorned with a diamond necklace, bracelets, and black heels, while handcuffed to a briefcase inside Donald's private jet. This image was originally featured in the January 2000 issue of GQ.

The 52-year-old "View" co-host also posted a second photo showing the former president and first lady with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his former partner and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, at Donald's Mar-a-Lago estate in 2000.

"Kamala never partied with sexual predators. You wanna go low? I'm not leaving one thing unanswered this time. Not a one. I'll happily go 20,000 leagues under the sea," she continued.

Navarro concluded her statement with the Spanish phrase meaning "Don't mess with me," though she appeared to have later removed this part from her post.

Digging Old Dirt

Donald, 78, and Epstein had been social acquaintances since they developed a friendship in 1987. "I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life," Donald told New York magazine in 2002.

However, Donald's view of Epstein changed after Epstein was arrested and charged with sex crimes involving underage girls in 2019.

"I had a falling out with him a long time ago. I don't think I've spoken to him for 15 years. I was not a fan of his. That I can tell you," Donald told reporters at the White House shortly after Epstein's arrest, per NBC.

Navarro posted the provocative photo and shared her unfiltered opinions following criticism of Harris, who is running against Donald for president after President Biden's withdrawal on Sunday.

Before marrying her husband, Douglas Emhoff, in 2014, Harris had relationships with television host Montel Williams and former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer was among the first to express concerns, alleging that Harris, 59, was "an escort" who "began her career by performing sexual favors for successful, wealthy Black men."

"She sucked Willie Brown's penis while he was a married man in exchange for political power," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet earlier this week.

Cardi B also came in support of Harris after some people questioned her dating history. She tweeted on Tuesday, "What does Kamala Harris husband or relationships have to do wit [sic] her credentials? Do y'all hire people based on who they f––king??"