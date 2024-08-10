Who is Raven Saunders? Non-binary American Athlete Who Stirred Controversy with Hulk Mask at Paris Olympics

American athlete Raven Saunders, known for going viral at the Tokyo Olympics with a Hulk mask, has once again captured attention during a shot put event at the Paris Olympics.

Saunders first gained widespread attention at the Tokyo Games, where they embraced an alter ego by donning a Hulk mask. The 28-year-old, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, adopted the mask as a way to focus and tap into their inner superhero. The mask, along with their neon green hair and bronze sunglasses, has become a signature look for the athlete.

During Thursday's event, Saunders was seen in full Hulk mode, sporting the mask that helped them clinch a silver medal in Tokyo. They shared that wearing the mask helps them stay motivated and avoid distractions, recalling how it became a part of their routine during the COVID-era Olympics.

Saunders, who has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, explained, "I like to be my biggest supporter. I remind myself, 'You're Raven, The Hulk. You will achieve it.'"

Raven Saunders, known not just for their trademark Hulk mask but also for their powerful podium gesture at the Tokyo Olympics, has overcome significant challenges on their way to the Paris Games. After winning a silver medal in Tokyo three years ago, Saunders, who is openly gay, crossed their wrists to form an "X" during the medal ceremony, a symbol they later explained represents "the intersection where all oppressed people meet."

The road to Saunders' third Olympic appearance has been anything but smooth, making their qualification for Paris particularly meaningful. Just after earning silver in Tokyo, Saunders received the devastating news that their mother had passed away. In a heartfelt post on X, Saunders shared, "My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me. My number one guardian angel. I will always and forever love you."

Following this loss, Saunders underwent hip surgery and was later hit with an 18-month suspension by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for missing mandatory doping tests. This suspension caused them to miss the world championships in Budapest, leading to moments of doubt about whether they could—or even wanted to—continue competing.

"There were moments where I wanted to quit," Saunders admitted. "There are moments where I did quit. Those dark days, I dragged myself out of bed, dragged myself to the weight room, tears in my eyes, begging, when is this going to be over?"

Support from friends, family, and even strangers who saw Saunders as an inspiration helped them push through the tough times. This support also fueled Saunders' determination to keep going.

"Now I have no other choice but to show people that you have to keep going, you have to keep fighting," they said.

As for their goal in Friday's final, Saunders is clear and confident: "Gold! I don't got these teeth for nothing. I'm trying to match!"

On Thursday, Saunders overcame a rough start, scratching on their first throw but recovering with impressive throws of 17.93 meters and 18.62 meters, securing a spot in the championship round.

Their look at the Paris Olympics quickly went viral, sparking a range of reactions on social media. While some praised Saunders for their bold style, others were more critical.

"If they're not a woman, why are they in the women's competition?" one netizen asked.

"What the hell is going on," another user wondered, while one more questioned, "Then why is she competing in the women's category you fruit loop?"

Despite the mixed opinions, Saunders' powerful presence continues to make waves in the sporting world.

Saunders' journey has not been without challenges. They have openly discussed their struggles with mental health, including suicidal thoughts, hoping to inspire others facing similar issues.

As Saunders competes in Paris, they are once again proving why they are a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the field.