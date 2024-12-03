Jayna Lang: Mystery as Colorado Woman Found Dead a Week after She Vanished During Shopping Trip as Cops Say She Committed Suicide

The family of a woman who vanished during what was believed to be a routine shopping trip has been found dead after more than a week. Jayna Lang, 46, went missing on November 24, and Colorado authorities confirmed on Monday that she committed suicide, according to reports. Officials chose not to provide further details due to the sensitive nature of the case.

The "heartbreaking update," as described by a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, came just hours after Lang's family posted on Facebook, revealing they had received information about her whereabouts, but it was "not good," the Daily Mail reported. Stacy Laigo-Horvat, 45, Lang's sister-in-law, first shared the heartbreaking news.

Tragic End

This came just hours after her husband, Lang's brother Eric Horvat, had thanked all those offering their well-wishes. Horvat, 44, was one of the last people to speak to Lang before her disappearance, exchanging text messages with her on the day she went missing.

Lang had said she was heading to a shopping center in Summit County, just a few miles from the Littleton home she shared with her husband. However, she never returned.

A day after Stacy Laigo-Horvat's somber social media post, a family member revealed to FOX31 that Lang had been found dead on Sunday night, with suicide being the suspected cause.

No further information was provided about the circumstances or possible reasons for her death. The search for Lang began when she failed to show up for work, just days before Thanksgiving.

Social media posts suggest that Lang suffered major personal losses recently, including the death of her mother last year and her two dogs, one of which she had to euthanize in June.

Final Efforts to Find Her Before Grim Discovery

Just hours before police made the devastating discovery, Eric Horvat, Lang's brother, shared details about her disappearance during an interview with Denver7. "She was supposed to be going to Silverthorne to look at the factory shops on Sunday," he said.

"Her job called us and said she didn't show up on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and now nobody has heard from her, talked to her or anything."

He described the situation as both unusual and alarming, saying it was serious enough to warrant launching a search effort. "My aunt and her talkevery single day," he told the station, shortly before authorities confirmed that the search had come to a tragic end.

"Me and her, every couple days," he added. "So... not to hear from her, it's very, very suspicious."

Horvat described his older sister as active and fond of the outdoors. He also mentioned that she worked at a dog grooming business, highlighting her deep affection for animals, especially dogs.