Horrifying Video Captures Moment Arkansas Doctor Roams Unclothed in Medical Office and Performs Sexual Act With Staff In Front of Other Women

A newly released surveillance video shows an Arkansas doctor engaging in inappropriate behavior at his medical office while completely naked — and allegedly performing "a sexual act" in front of three women. The video has left everyone shocked, with the doctor now in big trouble.

Dr. David Diffine, whose medical license was suspended last month, is seen in the footage walking around his Diffine Family Practice office in Blytheville in 2019 in the nude, entering patient rooms, and stretching in front of three women in the waiting area, including a patient, KAIT-TV News reported. The footage shows Diffine performing a sexual act on one of the women and ejaculating on her.

Sexual Predator Doctor

The woman, who was both a lab technician at the clinic and one of his patients, is said to be the victim in the incident. According to the complaint, the videos, which were sent to the Arkansas State Medical Board in July, were recorded during business hours.

"The pervasive behavior leads to concerns about a sexual compulsive disorder or paraphilia which may, in fact, cross boundaries with his delivery of medical care," a member of the Arkansas Medical Foundation said of the naked escapades, according to an investigative report reviewed by the outlet.

"Simply, the interaction with his office staff suggest an entanglement in his medical practice."

The report did not provide details on the specific "sexual act" that Diffine is accused of performing in the office.

The medical director of the Arkansas Medical Foundation described Diffine's actions as "perverse" and suggested he undergo a formal professional evaluation.

The doctor, an Internal Medicine specialist with offices in three Arkansas cities, is scheduled for a disciplinary hearing before the state medical board next month.

Doctor Disciplined

The board's actions were prompted by a complaint from an anonymous tipster, who provided the panel with the videos and alleged that the doctor used his " position of power, sexual grooming, salary increases to groom employees and patients into repulsive sexual acts,", according to KAIT.

Records obtained by the outlet through an open records request reveal that Diffine defended his habit of being nude, claiming he is well known within the naturist community.

"We do not shame, sexualize, fear, or negatively stigmatize the naked body," he told investigators.

However, when questioned about the 2019 video, he denied having any knowledge of it. "I don't know anything about that at all," he allegedly told investigators. "I would have to see those things to have any idea what you're talking about."

According to the news report, Diffine was briefly suspended in 2017 following allegations of overprescribing medication, but the claims were later found to be false.

In 2011, while practicing in Missouri, he agreed to stop practicing in the state for three years as part of a settlement in an investigation related to the prescription of pain medications, KAIT reported.