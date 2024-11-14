Shocking Video Captures Premier League Referee David Coote Snorting White Powder During Euro 2024 Amid Jurgen Klopp Controversy [WATCH]

A shocking video has emerged that appears to show suspended Premier League referee David Coote snorting white powder. Coote is already under fire after and has been suspended by the PGMOL after he was caught on camera making derogatory remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The new video has left millions of football fans shocked about Coote's actions. The eight-second WhatsApp clip, first published by The Sun, shows the embattled VAR official with wide eyes as he uses a rolled-up U.S. banknote to snort a four-inch line of what seems to be cocaine. The report alleges that the video was recorded while he was officiating during this summer's Euros.

Snorting While on Duty

Coote, 42, was suspended by the PGMOL, the organization responsible for professional referees, this week after a separate video surfaced showing him, once again wide-eyed, calling former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp a "German c**t."

The video published by The Sun was filmed on July 6, a day after the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between France and Portugal, where Coote served as a support VAR official.

On the bedside table in the video, alongside the white powder, are scattered packets of prescription medication, a credit card, and the novel The Year of The Locust by Terry Hayes.

It's believed that Coote filmed the video in his UEFA-funded hotel room during the tournament and sent it to a friend.

The referee sent another photo from Frankfurt on July 1, showing his credit cards placed on a saucer next to six lines of chopped-up suspicious white powder. He was staying in hotel rooms provided by UEFA, the tournament organizers.

The friend, who wishes to remain anonymous, also revealed that Coote made more derogatory comments about Everton FC and Liverpool player Andy Robertson. Coote's earlier remarks about Klopp have now sparked investigations by both the PGMOL and the FA into his behavior.

In Troubled Waters

As the controversy grew this week, UEFA also removed him from their roster for games scheduled during this weekend's international break. Other videos were sent over the summer from France, where Coote officiated in three football matches at the Paris Olympics, including the Israel vs. Japan game on July 30, where he was the VAR official.

His friend revealed that in video chats, Coote claimed that Premier League leaders Liverpool "will not win the Premier League" this season.

Coote also described Goodison Park, the home ground of Liverpool's rivals Everton, as the worst place to referee due to the fans "shouting abuse so close to the pitch."

He expressed a dislike for officiating at Bournemouth's stadium because it was "too far away" and complained about being "too big" to referee at Coventry's Ricoh Arena during a Championship match between Coventry and Oxford United on August 16.

An investigation is currently underway, with the FA also launching its own inquiry. Coote may face charges for an aggravated violation of FA rules after referencing Klopp's nationality in the original leaked video.