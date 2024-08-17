Jasveen Sangha: LA's Ketamine Queen Led a Glamorous Life, Threw Lavish Parties and Flew to Tokyo Just Two Weeks after Matthew Perry's Death

With her luxury wardrobe, famous friends, and lavish getaways, Jasveen Sangha appears to embody the image of a typical Hollywood socialite. However, under the glamorous facade lies a darker side, according to prosecutors, who claim she is the one responsible for providing the ketamine that led to Matthew Perry's death.

While hosting extravagant parties and jetting off on private flights, Sangha has allegedly been functioning as a major drug dealer linked to big names in Los Angeles. Her alleged activities have even led to her being dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen,' as mentioned in an indictment that charges her and four others in connection to Perry's overdose death in October 2023.

Dark Side Behind the Glamorous Life

The dual U.S.-British citizen is currently in custody and will remain in jail until her trial, scheduled for October. Friends told DailyMail.com that just days ago, Sangha had been celebrating her birthday at a Hollywood bar.

However, her current living conditions are a stark contrast to the glamorous lifestyle she frequently flaunted on her Instagram.

Only two weeks after Perry's death, Sangha flew to Tokyo, where she enjoyed lychee martinis at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, with suites costing $1,847 per night.

A few months later, she shared another post indulging in caviar while waiting to leave for Mexico in February, just four months after Perry's death.

Sangha posted smiling selfies while basking in the sun on a trip to Playa del Carmen, showcasing her beachfront accommodations and sipping cocktails by the pool.

She also boasted about her health and wellness journey, promoting the use of IV drips after late-night partying and advocating for "sound healing," which she described as "incredibly uplifting and purifying for the heart and soul."

Just a week before Perry's death, Sangha hosted an extravagant 40th 'Players' Ball' themed birthday party, where she posed in front of a Maybach.

Her wardrobe is portrayed as an endless array of Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry, Louis Vuitton sneakers, and Chanel clothing. Her family is connected to a fashion brand called Michael Paul, which had showrooms in London during the 1980s.

Finally Arrested

Just hours before her arrest, Sangha posted on Instagram again, showing off a vibrant purple hairstyle she had just gotten at the salon. Prosecutors claim that she was involved in a "widespread criminal network" responsible for supplying drugs to celebrities.

It has since been reported that Sangha met Perry while both were in rehab, where she also became friends with Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, actress Brooke Mueller.

A photo shared by Sangha's uncle captures her partying with Sheen during a night out in Beverly Hills.

Sangha is one of five people who were arrested on August 15 in connection with Perry's death on October 28, 2023.

The actor was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home, with his death later attributed to the 'acute effects of ketamine.'

At the time of his death, Perry was undergoing ketamine-infusion therapy for depression, but his last treatment was a week and a half before he died, ruling out the possibility that the ketamine found in his system was from his prescribed therapy.

Doctors Salvador Plasencia, 42, and Mark Chavez, 54, drug dealer Eric Fleming, 54, and Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, have all been charged in connection with the case.

The indictment reveals that Sangha was reputed in the community for her dealings with high-profile clients and celebrities. According to the charges, she used her North Hollywood home, referred to in the indictment as the 'Sangha Stash House,' to store, package, and distribute drugs, including ketamine and methamphetamine.

It is also alleged that Sangha was aware of the risks associated with selling ketamine, following the overdose death of another client, Cody McLaury, in 2019.

Anne Milgram, DEA Administrator, described Sangha as a "significant source of drug supply in Los Angeles" during an interview on the Today Show.

"She was still running a drug emporium," Milgram said. "She was a significant drug trafficker, and we have now been able to connect her sale of ketamine to an individual who died in 2019. She is a significant source of supply in Los Angeles."

Sangha's trial is set to begin on October 15, while Plasencia is scheduled to appear in court on October 8. The other defendants have either already pleaded guilty or are expected to do so.