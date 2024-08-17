Matthey Perry Demanded Large Dose of Ketamine and Told Iwamasa 'Shoot Me Up with a Big One' Hours Before His Death

Beloved "Friends" star Matthew Perry reportedly asked his assistant to administer a large dose saying, "shoot me up with a big one" shortly before he overdosed on a lethal batch of ketamine last year, it has emerged.

Court documents have detailed Perry's tragic final hours following the charges filed against his live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, and four others on Thursday in connection with the actor's shocking death last October. On the morning of his death, Perry, 54, is said to have requested his long-time assistant to give him the first ketamine injection of the day around 8:30 a.m., as outlined in the plea agreement Iwamasa later signed, according to reports.

Perry Asked for Killer Ketamine Injection

According to the court documents, four hours later, Iwamasa administered another dose while Perry was watching a movie at his Pacific Palisades home. About 40 minutes after that, Perry requested yet another ketamine injection, Iwamasa recounted in the filings.

The actor reportedly told Iwamasa, "Shoot me up with a big one," before directing his assistant to get the hot tub ready.

According to the documents, after injecting the third dose within six hours, Iwamasa left to run errands. Iwamasa, who had been employed by the actor since 1994, later returned home to find Perry face down in the hot tub.

At the time of his death, Perry had been undergoing several weeks of ketamine therapy to treat depression.

Iwamasa told authorities that he had injected at least 27 ketamine injections to Perry in just the last five days of his life, including the final three doses that prosecutors claim led to his "death and serious bodily injury."

Nothing Less Than a Murder

Iwamasa was charged alongside two doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, as well as alleged street dealer Erik Fleming, and Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles."

Prosecutors allege that between September and Perry's death on October 28, Plasencia and Chavez provided the actor with approximately 20 vials of ketamine in exchange for around $55,000 in cash.

Iwamasa, who lacked any medical training, was injecting the drugs to Perry under Plasencia's guidance, according to prosecutors.

Authorities suspect that the last, lethal dose of ketamine that led to Perry's death was provided by Sangha.

Both Plasencia and Sangha are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute ketamine in connection with Perry's death.

Fleming, Iwamasa, and Chavez have all accepted plea deals in exchange for pleading guilty to various charges, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine and conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death.