Brooke Mueller Knew Jasveen Sangha and Had Met Matthew Perry and the Ketamine Queen While at a Rehab

Brooke Mueller, Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, met Matthew Perry and the woman accused of providing him with a fatal dose of ketamine while in rehab, it has emerged. The actress was at the same Los Angeles rehabilitation facility as Perry and Jasveen Sangha, also known as the "Ketamine Queen," according to TMZ.

Perry died at the age of 54 in October last year due to the "acute effects of ketamine." Sangha, 41, was arrested on Thursday along with four others, including two doctors, in connection with Perry's death. Mueller was earlier interviewed by police but she has not been charged and has cooperated with the investigation so far, according to reports.

Mueller Knew Ketamine Queen

Mueller, who is understood to have had a long-standing relationship with Perry, reportedly met her future husband Sheen at one of his parties. A March 2022 Instagram photo shows Sheen smiling with Sangha and her uncle, Paul Singh, during a night out in Beverly Hills.

Mueller, 46, has struggled with substance abuse issues over the years. She completed a rehab program in July 2011, and in 2013, her children were removed from her home due to suspected drug use, leading to her reentering rehab.

On Thursday, Mueller was spotted taking a walk on a Malibu beach shortly after news of the charges emerged but has not commented on the situation.

She is also reportedly close friends with Erik Fleming, 54, who admitted to supplying Perry with the ketamine that led to his death and has pleaded guilty to two charges.

Prosecutors said that Fleming provided the drugs to Perry's live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, who administered the fatal dose.

On August 7, Iwamasa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death and admitted to repeatedly injecting Perry with the drug.

Prosecutors claim that Iwamasa was coached on how to give the injections by Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 42, who is accused of selling ketamine and falsifying records related to the federal probe into Perry's death.

So Many People Killed Perry

Plasencia has been charged along with Dr. Mark Chavez, 54, who confessed to supplying ketamine to Plasencia from his clinic. The indictment reveals incriminating text messages between the doctors discussing how much the "moron" Perry would pay for the drugs.

Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023. He had been undergoing prescribed ketamine therapy to manage his anxiety and depression.

However, he had not received one of those treatments for a week and a half before his death. This indicates that the ketamine found in his system after he drowned had not been prescribed.

The level of ketamine in his blood was comparable to that used for general anesthesia during surgery.

It was identified as the primary cause of death, which was ruled an accident with no signs of foul play. The actor had been candid about his struggles with substance abuse but had claimed to be clean.

In 2022, he estimated that he had spent $9 million on his battle with addiction over 15 rehab stays.