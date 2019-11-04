Jason Momoa takes his art very seriously and because of this dedication, the "Aquaman" actor let a huge grizzly bear eat an Oreo from his mouth while preparing for their fight scene in the web television series, "See."

The former Game Of Thrones alum recently opened up about the hair-raising adventure with the dangerous animal in an interview with Apple Music's Beats 1 show, which took place on November 1.

"I had to train to fight a grizzly bear. You're going to watch it. It was a Kodiak bear. It stood 9-foot tall," Momoa told host Julie Adenuga. "You have to get it slowly close to you, and be able to interact with it."

The star further explained during his appearance on the show that he had fought a real bear without any help from CGI, a feat that even dedicated stars like Leonardo Di Caprio couldn't achieve while shooting for The Revenant.

According to Momoa, the nail-biting fight scene takes place during episode 2 of the post-apocalyptic drama, which has Sylvia Hoeks and Alfre Woodard as his co-stars. "Once the episode comes out, I'll put it on my Instagram, when I put a cookie in my mouth. And then he eats it up," the father of two dished.

He continued, "You see my face with the little cookie, and then this massive head comes into the frame and takes [it] out of my mouth, which is like — 'Why was Jason Momoa's face eaten off? Cause he tried to feed a bear with a cookie.'"

The actor shared a video of the feeding on his Instagram account later, where he could be seen placing the Oreo in his mouth while in costume. In the short clip, Momoa seems to bend down to meet the bear at eye level, and the beast takes the cookie from him who busts out laughing before wiping his mouth and smiling.

"The things we do for our ART. SEE. Is out. Please watch on Apple TV+. The bear needs to know your scent. So here's my cookie kisses big guy. Love you tag. Aloha Baba Voss," he captioned the hair-raising clip.