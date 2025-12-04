Who Is Luqmaan Khan? Pakistani Immigrant with Stockpile of Guns and Ammo in Car Arrested as He Planned to Carry Out Mass Shooting

A Pakistani-born University of Delaware student was arrested after authorities found a stockpile of guns, ammo, and body armor, along with a manifesto that allegedly detailed intentions to "kill everyone" and carry out a mass shooting on campus in pursuit of "martyrdom," according to a report.

Luqmaan Khan, 25, was arrested just before midnight on Nov. 24 after police spotted him in his pickup truck in a park that had already closed, the New York Post reported. Officers decided to check the vehicle when his behavior raised their suspicions. Inside the vehicle, officers reportedly found a disturbing stash — a .357 Glock handgun, several loaded 27-round magazines, and body armor plates.

Shocking Plans and Chilling Find

Prosecutors say the pistol had also been placed in a conversion kit that turned it into a semi-automatic rifle. Investigators also found a notebook filled with handwritten plans describing how he intended to use the weapons to attack the campus police department at his former school, the New York Post reported.

The pages included a sketch of the department's headquarters, marked with proposed entry and exit routes.

According to ABC 6, the notes repeatedly used phrases like "kill all – martyrdom," laid out strategies for avoiding capture afterward, and described how various weapons would be used. Police said the writings showed clear "premeditated assault plans" and unmistakable "warfare techniques."

The exact motive behind the alleged plot is still unclear, but Khan reportedly told officers after his arrest that achieving martyrdom was "one of the greatest things you can do."

One campus police officer was specifically mentioned in the plans, though it's not yet clear why.

Sinister Plans

Khan was born in Pakistan but has lived in the U.S. since he was "a youth," and is now an American citizen, police told The New York Post. After his arrest, FBI agents searched his Wilmington home — and discovered that what was in his truck was only part of a much larger stockpile.

Inside the house, they found an AR-style rifle with a red-dot scope, along with a second Glock handgun. This one, officials said, had an illegal attachment that turned it into a fully automatic weapon capable of firing up to 1,200 rounds a minute.

Agents also found 11 more extended magazines, hollow-point rounds, and a bulletproof vest.

Investigators said none of the weapons in Khan's possession were registered.

Neighbors told authorities that Khan had once been pleasant and easy to talk to, but in recent months, he had grown noticeably distant and "standoffish." According to Spotlight Delaware, he had no prior criminal history before this incident.

Khan is still in custody and, for now, has only been charged with illegally possessing a machine gun while the FBI continues its investigation.

Police said the situation could have ended in tragedy, and that it was only sheer luck that prevented something far worse from happening.

"They just randomly drove up in the Canby Park West, and when they located the vehicle in the park, once they made contact with the individual, rather than just shooing the person out, saying, 'Hey, the park is closed,' they did police work," Newcastle Police Master Cpl. Richard Chambers said.