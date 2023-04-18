Dale Alli's Model Girlfriend Cindy Kimberly Flashes Boobs by Side of Road During Trip to California [PHOTOS]

Cindy Kimberly, Dele Alli's girlfriend, left fans stunned after she purposely flashed her boobs in a photo shoot on a road in California. The 24-year-old Spanish model is in the United States to attend the music festival Coachella. During the trip, she shot several photos. In one of the photos, she is seen flashing her boobs, which she also posted on her Instagram.

The photo has since gone viral. This came as Alli recently celebrated his 27th birthday, with Kimberly posting a series of loved-up pictures with him. The couple has been dating since last summer and keeps posting photos of themselves on Instagram.

Surprising Her Fans

Kimberly recently jetted out to the States to attend the annual Revolve party at Coachella. While on her trip Kimberly pulled over on the side of the road to take some swanky pictures as the sun was sinking.

She wore a white skirt and top and added a pair of brown boots and posed as if she was looking for a ride.

Surprisingly, while posing she flashed her boobs in the final of the four photos and covered it with just a star emoji.

The photo immediately went viral, receiving nearly 150,000 likes in just two hours.

Kimberly captioned the series of photos: "it was woodstock in my mind".

Her fans immediately started replying. "I love these," wrote on of her fans.

Another one gushed: "model and photographer are both so talented".

Having the Time of Her Life

Her boyfriend Dale Alli, meanwhile, is recovering after a season-ending surgery from injury. "I'll be back" he posted an update for fans.

"Surgery done, all successful and okay. Thank you to everyone of you who has sent me messages of support. Unfortunately, this means my season has come to an end," Alli wrote.

"I want to take the time to say a big thank you to you Besiktas supporters for all the love that you have showed me whilst being at the club.

"It's been a tough few weeks and I want to ensure I'm doing everything I can to focus fully on my recovery.

"I'm gonna take a break from socials, hit my recovery hard, and come at full strength.

"I will be back when I'm ready. See you all soon ."

Alli's most recent appearance for the team took place toward the end of February after joining Besiktas on a season-long loan from the Toffees last summer.

He scored three goals in 15 games for the Turkish team, and his contract with Everton runs through the summer of 2024.