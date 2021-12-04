James and Jennifer Crumbley Taken Into Custody; 'Missing' Couple Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Michigan High school shooter Ethan Crumbley, have been arrested by the police. The couple had gone missing on Friday night. The have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The shooting left four students dead and six others including a teacher injured. The Crumbleys were charged after they failed to prevent the mass shooting and allowed their son to have access to the gun which was used in the bloody carnage.

Couple's Vehicle Found Abandoned

According to Detroit Free Press, the search for the Crumbleys began early on Saturday after they failed to show for their arraignment Friday afternoon in Rochester Hills. A reward of $10,000 has also been announced by the U.S. Marshals Service to anyone offering information related to the runaway couple.

Their black colored Kia SUV was found abandoned on the Bellevue Street. The police set up a huge perimeter and began searching through a building in the 1100 block of Bellevue near E. Lafayette.

In a Facebook post, The Detroit Scanner claimed that the Crumbleys have been taken into custody. "Both suspects in custody, discovered by DPD in the basement of 1111 Bellevue, the location where the vehicle was discovered by a citizen earlier," the post read.

Earlier, the dispatch audio stated that Jennifer Crumbley was seen walking in the area while a report also suggested the presence of a male dressed in all black near the brewery on Beaufait.

Parents Allowed Ethan Crumbley to Access the Gun

CBS reported that while announcing the charges against Ethan Crumbley's parents, the county prosecutor, Karen McDonald, said that they failed to prevent the tragedy and allowed their son to have access to the gun he used in the shooting.

"While the shooter was the one who entered the high school and pulled the trigger, there are other individuals who contributed to the events on November 30 and it's my intention to hold them accountable as well," McDonald said in a news conference.

The 15-year-old sophomore faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism causing death. On Wednesday during his first court appearance, Ethan pleaded not guilty. In a social media post, Ethan posted the photo of the gun used in the crime. "Just got my new beauty today," he captioned the post with a heart emoji.