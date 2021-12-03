Oxford School Shooting Was Part of "Hit Week" Planned by Ethan Crumbley and a Group of Students? New Theory Causes Panic

Days after four students died and seven others were injured during a shootout at Oxford High school in Detroit, Michigan, a bizarre theory has surfaced suggesting that the mass shooting was part of a "hit week" planned by a group of students. 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley was identified as the shooter.

The sophomore has been charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism causing death, among other charges.

"Hit Week" Theory Has Gone Viral on Social Media

As reported earlier, a day prior to the attack, Crumbley recorded a video detailing the attack in his school . According to the investigators, the teen also mentioned the same in a journal found in his backpack, thus making it clear that it was a well-planned attack. However, Crumbley did not upload the video on any site.

The social media was rife with speculations about the possibility of similar attacks being carried out in other schools by students who have made a pact together. In a post made on Reddit the user shared a screenshot of a chat. "Its like a long story but basically the Ethan kid was a part of like this group of guys and they are calling this week "hit week" and someone was supposed to shot up some school on Monday but bailed. Then Ethan went on Tuesday..." the screenshot read.

"That Ethan kid was apparently part of this group and they called this week hit week where they were gonna shoot up a bunch of schools and now pretty much all districts have shut down and some have even received threats," read a tweet.

"I sister said that he had multiple friends that were gonna do a "hit week" where they shÅÅt schools all week, idk if it's true tho," read another one.

"My sister didn't have school today + potentially for the rest of the this week because she told me it's "hit week" and her school could be targeted after the Oxford shooting ........ do you understand how fucked up.... this is..." wrote another user.

Copycat Threats Forces Schools to Shut Down

According to ClickonDetroit, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office issued a statement about the copycat threats. "Tuesday's tragic shooting at Oxford High School has created a tidal wave of copycat threats to area school districts, prompting more than half of the public schools in Oakland County and other districts outside the county to suspend classes. Bouchard and the other attendees will address concerns about such social media threats to inform and allay fears students, parents, teachers, and school support staff may have and share what steps are in place to ensure a safe learning environment," it read.

A surveillance video from the school showed Crumbley coming out of a bathroom with a 9mm Sig Sauer SP2022 semi-automatic handgun and randomly shooting at those around him.

While three students, Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, and Hana St Juliana died on the spot, Justin Shilling, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Among those injured were six students and one teacher.