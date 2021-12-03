Joe Biden Arrives Late for National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Leaves Host Embarrassed

U.S. President Joe Biden was trolled after his delayed arrival at the National Christmas tree lighting ceremony held on Thursday. The evergreen tree located on the Ellipse, just south of the White House, was glowing in red and white lights post lighting ceremony.

Singer-actor LL Cool J was the host of the program, which saw performances by Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Kristin Chenoweth, Patti LaBelle and Howard University's gospel choir.

Biden Expresses Optimism About Future

Addressing the gathering, Biden said expressed hopefulness for the future of U.S by saying "we have so much ahead of us."

"Over the course of the past 99 years, presidents have continued this great American tradition of lighting the national Christmas tree through war and peace, struggle and progress," Biden said in his speech.

"The evergreen tree reminds us that even in the coldest days of winter that life and abundance will return. It's a bright beacon of hope, that reminds us of the promise we find in scripture of finding light in darkness," he went on to add.

Remembering and expressing gratitude to the American service members and their family, Bien said, "We also keep in our hearts those who lost loved ones because of this virus or any other cruel twist of fate or accident. We pray for them to find strength from sorrow, purpose from pain. And as we look out across the country with the promise of a new year ahead, we are a great nation because of you, the American people."

"You are good people and because of you we will never be more optimistic about the future. You've made me so optimistic. I tell you what, we have so much ahead of us," the U.S. President continued.

Social Media Trolls Biden for Being Late

The U.S. President who took almost two minutes to come on the stage after being introduced by Cool J, was trolled on social media for the same. The video clip which is circulating shows the an awkward silence among the audience.

After coming on the stage, before addressing the audience Biden is seen asking the host if he has to speak from the microphone behind the presidential seal.

