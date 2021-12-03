Michael Flynn Calls QAnon Total Nonsense and Disinformation Campaign Created by CIA

Michael Flynn, the disgraced national security advisor of former U.S. President Donald Trump, was caught calling QAnon a "total nonsense" created by the CIA for disinformation campaign, in a leaked audio clip. The audio clip was released by Lin Wood, a pro-Trump lawyer on Saturday.

Flynn's statement comes as a shocker given the fact that he is considered to be a strong supporter of the conspiracy theory and is often hailed as a hero among the QAnon believers.

QAnon is a Disinformation Campaign- Flynn

Wood, once a close ally of Flynn, released the phone call recording with the disgraced general on his Telegram account. The clip begins with Wood complaining to Flynn about his supporters attacking him online.

"The QAnon movement really is a movement that spun out of your digital soldiers. I am tired of these QAnon people attacking me," Woods complains.

"Maybe, I don't know that. I think it's a disinformation campaign that the CIA has created, that's what I believe now. I don't know that for a fact, but that's what I think it is. I think it's a disinformation campaign," Flynn says adding that he read an article about how the QAnon movement has failed.

"But I find it total nonsense, and I think it's a disinformation campaign created by the Left. And the types of people that can create something like that are the kins of people that we trained with certain skills in the CIA," Flynn goes on to add.

Flynn Calls QAnon Believers a "Bunch of Kooks"

Things went sour between the two allies after Wood accused Flynn of remaining quiet after he was slammed by Kyle Rittenhouse for intentionally letting him rot in prison for 87 days in order to make more money. Wood had briefly represented Rittenhouse.

Wood even released screenshots of chats with Flynn in which he called the QAnon believers "Kooks". "Here is an article about Q. I have always believe that it is a set up and a disinformation campaign to make people look like a bunch of Kooks," the text read. It was sent by Flynn on Nov.3.

A later text contains link to an article written by white supremacist radio host Hal Turner. According to Daily Beast, in the post, Turner mocked those QAnon believers who went to Dallas believing the conspiracy theory of John F. Kennedy Jr. making an appearance.