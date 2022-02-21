Jamal Edwards Cause of Death Revealed By Mom Brenda After Conspiracy Theories Surface Online, Prince Charles Pays Tribute

Jamal Edwards' death reports surfaced on the internet on Februray 20, 2022. The popular YouTube star and music entrepreneur died aged 31. Edwards' YouTube channel SBTC was instrumental in promoting upcoming artists in the United Kingdom. Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Ora and Stormzy, were some of the artists launched through his platform.

While the news of Edwards' demise left many fans and friends mourning with tribute messages pouring in for him on social media, the cause of his death was unknown. Many conspiracy theories surrounding Edwards' death started to circulate on social media. Some questioned if Jamal Edwards died of suicide or because of Covid-19 vaccination, while some said

How did Jamal Edwards die?

However, in an official statement, YouTuber Edwards' heartbroken mother Brenda Edwards while paying tribute to her late son revealed that he died of a "sudden illness." However, the exact reason of his demise is yet to be determined.

The complete statement shared by the star's mom read, "It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanish and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world. As we come to terms with his passingâ€‹ we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their message of love and support. Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."

Prince Charles Pays Tribute To Edwards

From Britain's Prince Charles and celebrities to fans of Edwards' all flocked to Twitter to pay their respects to the Edwards after his sudden death.

"Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today. His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince's Trust, were an inspiration to so many," Prince Charles, 73, wrote on Clarence House's social media accounts on Monday alongside a photo of the pair from 2013.