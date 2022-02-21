What Caused Jamal Edwards Death? Conspiracy Theorists Float Bizarre Link to Covid-19 Vaccine

Jamal Edwards, a music entrepreneur and YouTube star, has died at the age of 31. The British businessman was well known for starting SBTC, a YouTube channel promoting emerging artists in UK.

The online platform was instrumental in launching the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Dave, Skepta, Rita Ora and Stormzy.

Cause of Edwards Deaths Not Disclosed

The Daily Mail reported that Edwards' manager disclosed his death, which took place on Sunday morning. However, his cause of death has not yet been confirmed, yet.

Born in Luton and was raised in Acton, West London, Edwards was the son of 'Loose Women' star Brenda Edwards. Soon after the news of Edwards' death broke, condolences started pouring on social media.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, wrote, "British music and entertainment has lost one of its brightest stars. My thoughts are with Jamal's loved ones at this terribly sad time."

"This man helped so many artists to become who they are today including myself. He gave me opportunity after opportunity to showcase my talent from Brum into London. We need to keep his name and brand alive. This is painful the good always go too soon," expressed Lady Leshur.

Bafta-winning actor writer, director, and producer Adam Deacon, tweeted, "Today I was on set when I found out the tragic news that my good friend Jamal Edwards had passed away and I'm honestly heartbroken. Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I've met in this industry. He always gave me time even when no one else would. He was an inspiration and what he achieved in life was truly remarkable.

Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Edwards' Death

