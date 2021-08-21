Jamaican High School Teacher Caught Having Sex During Live Teachers Association Meeting on Zoom [VIDEO]

As the coronavirus pandemic has forced many of us to switch to video-conferencing platforms, there have been several instances of people being caught on camera doing some embarrassing things.

A high school teacher in Jamaica has now been left red-faced after she seemingly forgot to turn off her camera during a Zoom call with other teachers before engaging in sexual acts with a man.

The clip that has since gone viral on social media was captured during a Jamaica Teacher's Association meeting on Zoom as the as the speaker talks about the challenges faced by teachers with online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video shows the teacher, identified as Marvene Graham based on the named displayed under her screen, performing oral sex on the man, who is seen lying on the bed facing the camera, completely unaware that she's being watched by her colleagues.

"What the hell!?" the woman filming the video can be heard expressing her shock over the explicit act before calling out to a woman named Tiffany to check out the footage. "She's having sex on camera." The woman filming the video then appears to urge the meeting's host to turn off Graham's camera. Watch the video below:

This is not the first time a teacher has been caught in a compromising position during a Zoom call. In April, a Colombian teacher was caught on camera lifting his wife's top and kissing her breasts during a live Zoom class with his teenage students, as previously reported. A investigation was launched against the teacher after the video went viral.

In October last year a child's mother accidentally entered the frame of his camera completely naked during a live class on Zoom. A similar incident took place in September last year when an Argentinian lawmaker was caught on camera groping a woman before partially pulling down her top and kissing her breasts during a virtual session of the country's lower house of Congress, as also previously reported.