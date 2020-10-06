As the coronavirus pandemic has forced schools to shut down, students have been forced to shift to online learning, with Zoom and other video-conferencing platforms being used to hold virtual classes.

With everyone turning to these apps now, we've seen several instances of people getting caught doing funny things on camera and we can now add accidental Zoom flashings to the growing list of slip-ups.

A child's mother was left red-faced after accidentally entering the frame of his camera completely naked during a live class on Zoom. The video, which has gone viral on social media, has prompted mixed reactions with some questioning the woman's "inappropriate" behavior while others found humor in the fact that one of the students had fallen completely asleep while the teacher tried to wake him up.

'Who is That Back There Naked?'

The clip starts of with the teacher repeatedly yelling at the student, who is fast asleep with his head tilting back during the class. Moments later, a woman appears on another student's screen fully unclothed seemingly looking around the room for something.

"Oh my god," the teacher screams in shock, "who is that back there naked?!" She quickly tells the student to "turn [his] camera off," when the mom suddenly realizes she is caught on camera, running out of the frame.

Twitter Reactions

The viral video has already garnered more than 5.4 million hits and more than 115,000 retweets on Twitter. There's clearly a lot happening in the clip and Twitter users didn't waste any time in making fun of the situation.

Meanwhile, for others, the video was not as funny, and in fact, raised concerns about the current state of virtual learning as well as the mother's inappropriate behavior around her child.

"I feel sorry for these kids..some are not getting the proper teacher attention they need because their household is a mess...lack of parent support..school is not a daycare you have to be involved," wrote one user, while another commented, "I guess I'm the only one who doesn't think it's funny. He is too old for her to be walking around naked!! If that was a little girl with her dad nobody would be laughing."