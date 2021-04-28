Colombian Teacher Caught Lifting Wife's Top, Sucking Her Breasts During Live Zoom Call with Students [VIDEO]

A Catholic school teacher in Colombia found himself in an embarrassing situation after forgetting to turn off his camera during a Zoom call with his class of teenage students before getting intimate with his wife.

On April 21, Ruben Dario Parra, a physics teacher, was conducting an online class on Zoom with his students from the San Vicente de Palmira Educational Institution in Valle del Cauca, when the incident took place.

Parra, unaware that his camera was recording, lifted up his wife's blouse and appeared to be suckling her left breast as the moment was witnessed by his 16 and 17-year-old pupils. One of the female students filmed the incident and the video is now being widely circulated across social media.

School Issues Statement, Teacher Under Investigation

Shortly after the video went viral the school issued the following statement (via local news publication Semana):

"On April 21, 2021, during a virtual class of an eleventh-grade group in the morning, it occurred a serious event in which the teacher in charge starred in an improper action that was recorded by some students and then went viral on many social networks "

The school added that "due process" had been initiated against the teacher.

Teacher Shared Video Apology on Twitter

Only two days after the scandal, the professor has just offered a public video apology through his Twitter account, in which he expresses his concern and lack of malicious intent

"While I was sharing a video during a class, some images were taken by a student when my wife came to greet me, which went viral on the networks and which I have never authorized for publication," he said. "I clarify that it was an oversight on my part when I did not realize that the camera was turned on and at no time did I do it with intention or voluntarily."

A similar incident took place in September last year when an Argentinian lawmaker was caught on camera groping a woman before partially pulling down her top and kissing her breasts during a virtual session of the country's lower house of Congress, as previously reported.