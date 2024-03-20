Brianna Coppage: Former Missouri Teacher Who Resigned after Her OnlyFans Account Was Discovered Fired from New Job Despite Disclosing Her Porn Past

The Missouri high school teacher who resigned from her teaching position after facing scrutiny for having an OnlyFans account has revealed that she was fired from her new job in healthcare despite disclosing to her employer about her porn past.

Brianna Coppage, 28, was placed on leave from her position at St. Clair High School in Missouri in the fall after administrators received a report suggesting that an employee "may have posted inappropriate media on one or more internet sites." Coppage, known online by the alias Brooklin Love, gained attention due to the scandal, which resulted in her earning $1 million from OnlyFans and then resigning from her teaching position.

Fired by Her New Employer

Coppage told KMOV that she then got a new job with Compass Health as a community support specialist because she felt bored not working. However, she was fired after only a few days, despite claiming that she had disclosed her prior employment history.

"They admitted that they didn't call my references or Google me before they hired me. They claim that I violated their social media policy, but will not respond to me with how I violated it," said Coppage.

"I lasted five days before they put me on leave and subsequently fired me just this month."

"Not having to get up and go to a 9-to-5 has been tough on my mental health," she said.

Coppage was earning $42,000 annually as an English teacher at St. Clair High School, located on the outskirts of St. Louis, and had turned to OnlyFans as a way to repay her student loans.

Missouri ranks among the states with the lowest starting salaries for teachers in the nation, according to the National Education Association.

"I started it, one, to just supplement my income and kind of see what happens and possibly make extra money. Like, I have student loans. I was working on my third degree. So, I also have a master's degree in education, and then I was working on my specialist degree," she told Fox News.

Sorry Past

Coppage suspected that she was identified after her husband appeared in one of her videos, leading someone to inform the local school board about her OnlyFans account. A post on her X account, formerly Twitter, reads: "Y'all are wild, someone shared my videos with my entire hometown. I hope you enjoyed watching."

According to the terms of service on OnlyFans, all users must be at least 18 years old. While creators undergo rigorous age verification checks, the platform states that subscribers or fans may need to provide various personally identifying information based on their country of residence.

After being questioned about the nature of her account and whether it coincided with her teaching career, Coppage told them that it was entirely separate.

Despite the meeting, Coppage was not asked to resign, and district officials ensured confidentiality after her page was traced through social media posts, Superintendent Kyle Kruse told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Coppage said that she earned up to $10,000 per month on the OnlyFans website before news of her suspension became global.