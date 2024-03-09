Carey Birmingham: Texas Man Who Shot Dead On Camera After Finding Out About Her Affair Sentenced to Just 10 Years in Prison

A Texas man was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting his wife in the head on camera after learning about her alleged affair. Carey Birmingham, 60, told his wife Patricia that she was going to "meet Jesus" just before he shot her three times outside their home in Spring, Texas, in December 2021.

The murder was caught on video and despite the overwhelming evidence Birmingham was sentenced to only ten years in prison, with the maximum sentence being 20 years. The couple argued for around 30 minutes before Birmingham took his gun and shot his wife Patricia after learning about her alleged affair, according to ABC 13.

Murderer Gets Only 10 Years

The unsettling video shows Birmingham, wearing a bathrobe and holding a shotgun, driving into the driveway of their home in Spring, Texas. Birmingham can be heard telling his wife: "Alright, goodbye. You're [going to] meet Jesus, I hope it was worth it," before shooting her three times.

The shooting took place while their daughter Olivia was at school. Audio obtained by ABC13 contains several minutes of their conversation, which played a significant role in Birmingham's defense based on a crime of passion.

"I hope it was worth it," he can be heard saying in the video. "I'm done, I'm f–king done."

Birmingham's attorney, Anthony Osso, said that his client pleaded guilty before a rare all-women jury. Osso was trying to convince the panel that the husband had shot his wife in the heat of the moment.

"We never tried to justify the actions of our client, but the defense wasn't about justification. It was about why he did what he did," Osso told the local outlet.

Daughter Unhappy with Verdict

Their daughter Olivia remains unconvinced and skeptical of her father's explanation, despite the defense's claim that the crime was a result of "sudden passion." "You have to have something. You have to have made that decision within you for a while; I feel like to do something, to do that to someone you really love," she told ABC 13.

Moreover, Birmingham will be eligible for parole in five years.

"No matter what was said in this trial, you know what type of woman she was, and you know what you did and how he took away my favorite person in this world."

Olivia, who was at school when her mother was shot, said that she lost her father on the same day her mother died.

"I lost both my parents that day. My dad died that day, too, because the person who did that to my mom and my father aren't the same person," she said.

Olivia also accused her father of emotionally and financially abusing her, saying that she will never forgive him for his actions.