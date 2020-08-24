Dozens of people have taken to the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, to protest against police brutality after an unarmed African-American man was shot multiple times by Kenosha police late Sunday afternoon.

A video of the shooting, which is being widely circulated on social media, shows the officer firing several shots into the man's back from close range as he tried to get into his vehicle.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Jacob Blake, was reportedly trying to break up a verbal altercation between two women shortly after 5 p.m. on the 2800 block of 40th Street when Kenosha police officers arrived at the scene, responding to reports of a domestic incident.

According to eyewitnesses, police had attempted to use a Taser on Blake prior to the shooting and Blake's three sons were inside the vehicle when their father was shot.



Video Footage

In the video, Blake can be seen walking away from two officers and going around the vehicle to get inside as one of the officers aims his gun at Blake and follows him around. As Blake tries to enter the vehicle, the officer tries to grab his tank top and multiple shots ring out.

A woman is seen jumping and screaming up and down moments before the car's horn is heard, presumably from Blake's head falling forward on to the steering wheel. Watch the clip below (WARNING: the video contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Blake in Critical Condition

According to a press release from the Kenosha Police Department, officers immediately administered medical treatment to the man before he was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital, where he is currently listed as being in a serious condition.

The investigation of the "officer-involved shooting" has now been turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

Governor Issues Statement

Wisonsin Governor Tony Evers issued a statement following the shooting:

"Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight," Evers said in the statement. "While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country."

After invoking the names of other Black people killed by police, Evers added: "We stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites."

Kenosha Up in Flames

Hundreds have taken to the streets of Kenosha to express their anger over the shooting. A crowd of more than 100 people arrived at the Kenosha County Public Safety Building by 10:15 p.m. chanting "no justice, no peace." Video footage showed a large crowd at the scene of the shooting late Sunday. Another clip showed a garbage truck set ablaze by protesters.

Protesters were seen hurling molotov cocktails and bricks at police, severely injuring at least one officer who drops to the ground after being hit by a brick. Some rioters even broke into the Kenosha County courthouse and vandalized the property.