Jamie Lee Komoroski: Drunk Driver Who Crashed into Newlyweds and Killed Bride Hours after Wedding Was Pictured as Bud Light Bottle at Halloween Party

The drunk driver who killed a newlywed bride and severely injured the groom hours after their wedding reception was dressed as a Bud Light bottle at a Halloween party, as it is claimed that she is now on suicide watch in jail. Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, posted a photo of herself on social media in 2018 while dressed as a "Bud Lightyear."

Samantha Miller and her husband, Aric Hutchinson, were leaving their Folly Beach, South Carolina wedding celebration when Komoroski, driving a Toyota rental car, crashed into the rear of the golf cart carrying them. Two other relatives of the groom were also seriously injured in the incident.

Reference to Alcohol

Komoroski was photographed wearing the Bud Lightyear outfit in November 2018 when she was underage. She was wearing a T-shirt with the word "year" scribbled on it and had Bud Light emblems attached to her legs and wrists.

She reportedly wore a handmade set of wings that looked like those on the toy spaceman, suggesting that the outfit was a drunken Halloween parody of Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story movies.

"To infinity and beyond," the caption reads, in reference to Buzz Lightyear's catchphrase, "To infinity and beyond."

The photo is one of the many that Komoroski has posted on her Instagram that mentions booze, such as the one from a week ago where she is shown in a bikini on the beach and asks, "Did somebody say tequila?"

In another photo uploaded on May 22, she is seen holding a beer can with the caption "Chin up, butter cup!" written under it.

Sadly, Komoroski posted a photo of herself on Folly Beach on March 28 â€” the same scene where her victims married before the tragic accident on Friday.

Meanwhile, Komoroski is currently being watched out of fear that she could try to commit suicide after the horrific collision, the New York Post reported.

Komoroski crashed her car into a golf cart carrying Samantha and her new husband Aric hours after they got married at Folly Beach.

Police reported that Komoroski, who was unharmed in the collision, was traveling at a speed of 65 mph when she collided with the golf cart. According to ABC, the cart was found around 75 yards from the crash.

Samantha of North Carolina died immediately after the collision. According to ABC News, Aric and one of his relatives sustained critical injuries, while a second relative's condition was reported as stable.

Komoroski has been arrested and charged with three counts of felony DUI causing serious bodily harm or death and one case of reckless murder. A blood test was authorized by a warrant. Results are still awaited.

Uncooperative from the Beginning

The first officer on the scene reported seeing "a large crash scene with a golf cart on its side" and several victims lying among the debris on the 1200 block of East Ashley Avenue Around 10 pm.

He claimed that while treating the new bride was his top priority after everything else failed, he also helped Aric and another member of their wedding party, Garrett Hutchinson. The officer said that after assessing the injured persons, he focused on Komoroski, who had not been hurt in the crash.

Komoroski, a Logistics Account Executive, was described by the officer as having an alcoholic smell coming from her body and being unsteady on her feet.

Komoroski was "uncooperative" when the police asked her to take a field sobriety test, according to newly released affidavits from the officers who responded to the crash scene at Folly Beach, South Carolina.

According to the attending officer, she had problems even standing, and when asked to assess her level of impairment on a scale of one to 10, she said she was at level eight.

And when asked to perform a field sobriety test, the officer wrote "she strongly refused and became uncooperative."

The results of a blood test are still pending.

Both Samantha and Aric's families are mourning over a lost future as a result of the tragic incident.

"I was handed Aric's wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows," the groom's mother wrote on the GoFundMe launched hours after the tragedy.

"Aric has lost the love of his life."

Meanwhile, police are now concerned about Komoroski's life. She has been put on suicide watch at the Charleston County jail in South Carolina after she told an officer at the hospital on Saturday that she wanted to kill herself.

The golf cart is a six-person, low-speed type with a top speed of 25 mph, and Andrew Gilreath, director of the Folly Beach Public Safety Department, claimed it is authorized to operate at night.

She is being held without a bond, and a court appearance about the incident is scheduled for June.

She may face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,100 for the killing of the bride. She might also receive an additional 15 years and $10,100 for the grievous injuries she inflicted on the men in the buggy.