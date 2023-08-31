Jack Sonni: Legendary Guitarist of Iconic Rock'n'Roll Band Dire Straits Dies Aged 68

Jack Sonni, the legendary guitarist of the iconic rock'n'roll band Dire Straits has died at the age of 68. The band that was founded in London shared the heartbreaking news of Sonni's death via a social media post on Thursday. Alongside a black and white photo of Sonni on X, formerly known as Twitter, they wrote: "#JackSonni Rest In Peace #DireStraits".

Sonni was referred to as "the other guitarist" during the band's Brothers in Arms era, which was titled after their fifth album, which was released in 1985. Sonni's cause of death has not yet been revealed. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners since news of Sonni's death broke.

A Legend Rests in Peace

Sonni was revealed to be ill on social media on Tuesday by Dire Straits Legacy, an official group of musicians who toured with the band. "Dear fans, unfortunately, Jack Sonni will not be able to participate in our next gigs because of health problems. Jack get better soon, we are waiting for you! With love, the DSL family," the post read.

Sonni first met David and Mark Knopfler, the co-founders of The Dire Straits, in the 1970s while working at the renowned New York City guitar store Rudy's Music Stop.

He played for the band at the iconic Live Aid event in 1985 at Wembley Stadium, which raised money for Ethiopia's famine.

Even though Dire Straits split up in 1985, Mark Knopfler has carried on with his solo career.

Following the news of Jack's death, several of his fans left tributes on social media, including numerous comments on his Facebook page.

"OMG... so sorry to hear this terrible news. RIP hero!" read one post.

Another fan wrote: "Sending love and condolences to Nadine and family. RIP Jack."

A third wrote: "Sincerest condolences to Jack's family and loved ones,' while one user shared: 'Thank you for your wonderful vibe. Rest In Peace."

A Life Worth Remembering

Born in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Jack continued to make musical collaborations following his split with Dire Straits. However, he decided to end his active music career when his twin daughters were born in 1988.

After quitting his music career, he embarked on a new path as a marketing executive. He initially joined Seymour Duncan, then moved to Rivera Guitar Amplifiers, and eventually held the position of Director of Marketing Communications at Line 6, a company specializing in digital technology products for musicians.

In 2001, he assumed the role of Vice President of Marketing Communication at Guitar Center.

In the summer of 2006, Sonni left Guitar Center to pursue writing. He relocated to San Jose del Cabo and later California.

During this time, he also rekindled his musical pursuits, regularly performing with his band, The Leisure Class.

He also served as a writer-in-residence and House Manager at the Noepe Center for Literary Arts on Martha's Vineyard, a role he held until the center's closure in 2017.

His final Facebook update, posted on June 2, mentioned his intention to take a hiatus for writing purposes.

"Well chilluns, the last social media post for the foreseeable future as I dive into getting my novel in shape for my agent's publisher hunt. Play nice & be kind to one another! And hug them while you can," he wrote.