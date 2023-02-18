Kyle Jacobs: American Idol Star Kellie Pickler's Singer-Songwriter Husband Commits Suicide by Shooting Himself Dead at Couple's Nashville Home

American Idol star Kellie Pickler's singer-songwriter husband Kyle Jacobs has died from an apparent suicide at the Nashville home. Jacobs, 49, was reportedly found dead on Friday afternoon inside a locked upstairs bedroom and office of their mansion after he shot himself dead. Pickler, 36, Jacobs' wife of 12 years was reportedly at home at that time.

However, Kellie couldn't find him despite being at home and called 911. Police have launched an investigation and as of now, are treating Jacobs' death as an apparent suicide. A prominent figure in Nashville, Kyle's writing credits include Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, and Garth Brooks.

Completely Unexpected Step

Don Aaron, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Nashville Police, said that when officers arrived at the couple's residence in response to a 911 call on Friday afternoon, they found Jacobs lying dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office.

According to officials, his death is being investigated as a suicide.

Aaron added that Pickler told cops that she woke up and couldn't find her husband right away. The door to the room where Jacobs was found dead was locked. Pickler couldn't open it so she and her personal assistant called 911.

The day before Jacobs' shot himself dead, he celebrated a record he was working on reaching platinum status, and posted on Instagram, his final post: Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together... Deeply honored to be a creative part of it... Thank you Jesus!!!"

Police responded to the 911 call from Kellie on Friday at 1:21 pm local time. "Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office," Nashville police said in a statement.

Kyle is a well-known person in Nashville, and some of the artists he has written for are Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, and Garth Brooks.

He had also co-written Even Garth's number-one hit, More Than A Memory.

Happy Life Ruined

Pickler gained stardom as a competitor on American Idol's fifth season in 2006, where she placed sixth. She became a recording artist in 2006 after signing with 19 Recordings and BNA Records.

Pickler and Hough performed the rumba during the competition to "Say I Do," a song Jacobs composed and sang for the program. Before hitting the stage, Pickler referred to the song as "my life" and "our journey."

Jacobs and Pickler connected through mutual songwriter friends at a Nashville pub in 2007. She explained on "The Real" in 2015, " "So we ended up sitting with him and his buddies, and we got lost in conversation and everybody else disappeared."

They began composing music together right after, collaborating on numerous tracks on Pickler's albums "100 Proof" (2012) and "The Lady I Am" (2013). They also so-wrote songs like "Mother's Day," "The Lady I Am," and "Bonnie and Clyde."

The pair secretly married in Antigua on January 1, 2011, after eloping. Their reality series, "I Love Kellie Pickler" ran for three seasons on CMT from 2015 to 2017.

"He makes me feel so, so great about myself. I feel so beautiful when I'm with him," Pickler told The Boot in 2021. "He always tells me he likes me better with no makeup on and sweatpants. He makes me feel the most beautiful when I'm with him. As long as I'm healthy, then he is fine with whatever I wear."

Earlier this month and days prior to his allegedly committing suicide, Pickler posted about his new venture a new app called SingerSongwriterMusician.

"Calling all Singers, Songwriters and Musicians!!! Do you need great "Appenue" (App+Avenue=Appenue) for the WORLD to hear the MUSIC that God put into your HEART? Or need a network to set up gigs, find performance venues, new band members or even just jam-buddies? Then check out the SingerSongwriterMusician App...It's AMAZING!!!" he wrote.

The couple was frequently seen together at major country events such as the CMA Awards.