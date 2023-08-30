How Did Larissa Borges Die? Brazilian Fitness Influencer Dies Suddenly after Slipping into Coma and Suffering Double Cardiac Arrest

Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges has tragically died after suffering a double cardiac arrest due to unknown causes. Borges died on Monday. She was 33 years old. According to reports, Borges passed away after being hospitalized in a coma for over a week.

She was first taken to the hospital on August 20 after suffering a cardiac arrest in the city of Gramado, according to posts from her family on social media. Tragically, following a second cardiac arrest, the Brazilian influencer and student of physical education passed away. The Instagram sensation had amassed a following of over 30,000 online, where she used to share selfies, snapshots from her journeys, and health and fitness-related posts.

Unexpected Death

Larissa's family had been using her Instagram account to provide regular updates on her health status. They took over her account to post updates and keep her followers informed.

In response, fans inundated the comments section with words of encouragement and support, expressing sentiments like "Jesus bless you, Lari! I'm praying for you" and "Stay strong, Larissa."

However, the gym bunny's family confirmed her death in a heartbreaking post on Tuesday to her Instagram page. "The pain of losing someone so young, just 33 years old, and so kind, is overwhelming," the bereaved relatives wrote. "Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable."

The social media celebrity had "fought courageously" for her life, they continued.

The exact cause of the influencer's death remains unclear. However, initial inquiries suggest that she might have been under the influence of substances at the time of her heart troubles.

Authorities have arranged for a post-mortem examination of Borges' body to ascertain the underlying cause of her death.

"There is a report of a possible ingestion of narcotic substances, accumulated with alcoholic beverages," reported Deputy Gustavo Barcellos of the ongoing investigation. "The body was sent for necropsy. We will try to search through laboratory tests for substances that she possibly consumed."

He further mentioned that the boyfriend of the fitness influencer had also provided his statement to the authorities.

Fans and Family Devastated

Prior to her death, Borges had become a fixture on Instagram. She consistently shared photos showcasing her well-defined physique and picturesque vacation moments with her audience of over 30,000 followers.

In one of her last posts before her death, the fitness enthusiast was captured in a snap wearing a winter coat within an indoor ski park. The accompanying caption read: "I can believe in tomorrow."

After the unfortunate death of Borges, her family appealed to the public for contributions to assist in the transportation of her body from Gramado to her hometown, as reported by the Mirror.

"Any amount, however small, will make a difference and help ease the financial burden facing the family during this very challenging time," a family member wrote.

Others that knew Borges personally, commented, "One day we will meet again' and 'I miss you so much."

Local police are reportedly investigating the 33-year-old's death.