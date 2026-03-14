'I've Always Believed': Steven Spielberg Opens Up About Aliens and UFOs at SXSW

The prestigious nine-day SXSW Film & TV Festival has started but with a twist. Guessing what? Well, one of the biggest draws at this year's event was not the premiere of a film, but a rare public conversation with legendary director Steven Spielberg.

The 79-year-old filmmaker took the stage for a live recording of the podcast The Big Picture, hosted by Sean Fennessey. The wide-ranging discussion explored Spielberg's decades-long career, his fascination with science fiction, and the ideas behind his upcoming film Disclosure Day, which is expected to arrive in cinemas on June 12.

Though the prolific director didn't reveal specific plot details about the upcoming alien invasion thriller, the subject surfaced several times during the conversation. The event opened with a montage celebrating some of the director's most iconic work, including Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Schindler's List and Jurassic Park. The highlight reel served as a reminder of Spielberg's enduring influence on modern filmmaking.

Other prominent filmmakers such as Robert Rodriguez and Daniel Kwan were also present among the audience.

Much of the conversation centred on Spielberg's long-standing interest in extraterrestrial life. He said that the idea that humanity may not be alone has fascinated him since childhood and helped inspire films like Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Referencing comments once made by former US president Barack Obama about life elsewhere in the universe, Spielberg said, "I think that for one thing, when President Obama made that comment, I thought, 'Oh my God, this is so great for "Disclosure Day,"' and then, two days later, he stepped back the comment and said what he believed in was life in the cosmos, which of course everybody should believe that because no one should ever think that we are the only intelligent civilization in the entire universe. So, I've always believed, even as a kid, that we were not alone. So that just goes without saying. The big question is: Are we alone now?"

He added that the reports about unexplained aerial phenomena, including a widely discussed 2017 report by The New York Times and a US congressional hearing in 2023, have also renewed public interest in the subject.

Spielberg told the audience that while he does not claim to have answers, he suspects humans may not be the only intelligent life in existence.

"I don't know any more than any of you do," Spielberg said, "but I have a very strong, sticky suspicion that we are not alone here on Earth right now. And I made a movie about that."

His upcoming film, he said, explores what might happen if undeniable evidence of extraterrestrial contact were revealed to the world. Such a discovery could shake social and religious beliefs, though he believes it would not necessarily lead to fear or chaos.

Beyond science fiction, Spielberg also shared that he is also developing a western that could be filmed in Texas. However, he declined to elaborate on the project but hinted that it would avoid the usual genre clichés.

The director also addressed the growing role of artificial intelligence in filmmaking. While acknowledging that AI has useful applications in many fields, Spielberg further said that he is wary of technology replacing creative professionals in the film industry. He noted that he has not used AI in any of his own productions.

Another topic that drew applause from the audience was Spielberg's defence of the cinema-going experience. Although he recognises the popularity of streaming services and has collaborated with Netflix, he said nothing compares to watching a film in a theatre surrounded by other viewers.

According to Spielberg, the shared emotional journey that unfolds in a dark auditorium is part of what makes movies special. When audiences leave the theatre together, he said, they carry those emotions with them.

The filmmaker also spoke about the importance of constantly evolving as an artist. He cited directors such as David Lean, Billy Wilder, Paul Thomas Anderson and Christopher Nolan as examples of filmmakers who continue to challenge themselves creatively.

"If we're just not making the same sequel over and over and over again and they're not the same Marvel title over and over and over again, we all get a real chance to experience something, which is freshness," Spielberg said, adding, "And that is why I don't judge my accomplishments based on a single film."