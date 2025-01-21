Ivanka Trump Steals the Show as She Dons Givenchy Gown in Custom Recreation of Iconic Dress Worn by Audrey Hepburn at Inauguration Ball

Ivanka Trump dazzled in a bespoke version of a legendary 1954 couture gown once worn by Audrey Hepburn at her father Donald Trump's inauguration ball. The 43-year-old First Daughter joined her husband, Jared Kushner, 44, on stage for a romantic dance at the Liberty Ball in Washington, D.C., on Monday evening.

The mother-of-three chose a sophisticated strapless white dress with a long, flowing skirt adorned with intricate black floral patterns. The dress was a reimagining of Hubert de Givenchy's 1954 black-and-white Haute Couture gown, originally designed for Audrey Hepburn in the film 'Sabrina.' A White House spokesperson shared that Ivanka was "honored" to wear the gown, which stole the show.

Stealing the Show

The spokesperson added that Ivanka was deeply appreciative of the Arnault family and the Givenchy atelier for crafting this masterpiece, perfectly capturing the original design's artistry and elegance with exceptional precision and skill.

"Audrey Hepburn has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka," they added.

"She views it as a great privilege to honor her legacy in this way, and is incredibly grateful to the team at Givenchy for bringing this moment to life."

Ivanka styled her long blonde hair in a sleek bun and added black gloves and a stunning diamond necklace as accessories. Jared, on the other hand, looked dashing in a classic black tuxedo.

The couple appeared blissful as they shared a slow dance, with one photo capturing them gazing lovingly into each other's eyes. Ivanka, the mother of three, couldn't hide her joy as she looked up at her husband.

They danced alongside Donald and Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, as well as Ivanka's siblings—Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, and Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump.

Tiffany, who is expecting her first child with Michael, proudly showcased her baby bump in a shimmering gray gown.

Lara, meanwhile, chose a bold red dress with ruffles along the side.

A Day to Remember

Earlier in the day, Ivanka looked effortlessly stylish as she attended her father's inauguration in an all-green ensemble. She turned heads in a simple yet striking forest-green outfit, which featured a wool pencil skirt paired with a matching blazer.

The elegant jacket was tailored to fit her figure, cinching at the waist with a sleek black leather belt.

It featured a sophisticated asymmetrical design, with the right-side lapel cascading down in a waterfall style. Ivanka paired it with a beret-style hat in the same color, black heels, sheer black tights, and leather gloves.

The 43-year-old carried a striking Dior bag, likely the Lady Dior Bag in Black Cannage Grained Calfskin with gold accents, priced at $5,900.

Although it was Donald's special day, Ivanka's sons, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8, became the center of attention. The boys went viral on social media after they were caught nodding off during a church service at St. John's Church before the inauguration.

Ivanka, who shares the boys with her husband Jared Kushner, 44, sat between them, but both struggled to stay awake during the service. One photo showed Ivanka's eldest son leaning against her, seemingly fast asleep, while his brother was also on the verge of dozing off.