Mark Zuckerberg Caught Ogling at Lauren Sanchez's Cleavage During Trump's Inauguration Social Media Blasts META CEO for Awful Act [WATCH]

Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States might have been a glamorous event, but Mark Zuckerberg appeared to be fixated on Lauren Sanchez's breasts. Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point out that Zuckerberg appeared to repeatedly stare at Sanchez's breasts as they sat in the Capitol Rotunda before the swearing-in ceremony.

Trump's swearing in ceremony drew a host of national and global dignitaries and prominent business leaders, turning it into a glittering, star-studded occasion. However, a video has gone viral on social media that appears to show Zuckerberg continuously looking down at the 55-year-old, who attended the event wearing an eye-catching outfit featuring white lace lingerie.

Zuckerberg Ogles at Sanchez's Breasts

"Mark Zuckerberg (and some guy behind him) were caught staring at a woman's breasts during the inauguration," wrote one X user.

"Eyes up Zuck," another post on X, formerly Twitter, read, while "Mark Zuckerberg is ready to risk it all for Jeff Bezos' fiancée at the inauguration," another person joked.

One observer offered a playful perspective on the glance, writing, "Maybe, Mark Zuckerberg is human after all."

The group of tech moguls was later spotted seated together for the inauguration ceremony, joined by Jeff Bezos, 61, and Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan.

The seating arrangement turned awkward when Sanchez was seen deliberately avoiding eye contact with Zuckerberg's wife during a tense moment captured on camera.

Meanwhile, Chan was spotted engaging in conversation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and mingling with a few other political figures.

Sanchez appeared less interested in socializing and stayed close to Bezos. At one point, she glanced up at the Capitol ceiling, then nudged Bezos to draw his attention to something above, all while holding onto his arm.

Chan didn't join in the brief exchange between Sanchez and Bezos, instead turning her back to the pair as she continued her conversation with others.

Reason for Avoiding Each Other Unclear

It's unclear whether the two women were able to have a conversation, but their lack of interaction might have been influenced by the seating arrangement inside the Capitol. Google CEO Sundar Pichai was also seen seated behind the trio, while TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was photographed after the service.

Other notable attendees at the Church of the Presidents and the rotunda included podcaster Joe Rogan and former Fox News media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

That said, Sanchez faced criticism for her provocative outfit choice at Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday.

The journalist initially appeared stylish and comfortable as she arrived for Trump's swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C.

However, after removing her white coat, she stunned onlookers with her white pantsuit, revealing she wore nothing under her blazer except a lacy white bra.

The sheer lingerie accentuated Sanchez's cleavage, and the blazer was barely held together by a single button.