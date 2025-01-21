Shocked Migrants Cry in Despair as Trump Closes Down Border Entry App Moments after Taking Office

A shocked migrant woman cried out in despair at the southern border after President Trump shuttered an app that made it easier for migrants to enter the U.S. Margelis Tinoco, a Colombian national waiting to gain entry into the U.S., was overwhelmed with emotion after the president shut down the CBP One app shortly after his inauguration.

She had planned to cross into El Paso from Ciudad Juarez, a Mexican border city, but her hopes were dashed when the app suddenly went dark, leaving her stranded. Cuban migrant Yaime Perez was also in despair, having hoped to rely on the CBP One app to enter the U.S. and request asylum.

Full Stop at the Border

As Trump took office, all pending appointments on the app were effectively canceled, sparking fear and confusion among those seeking entry into the U.S. The CBP One app, introduced during the Biden administration, was designed to streamline the entry process for migrants and had facilitated access for an estimated one million users since its launch.

The app allowed asylum seekers to schedule appointments and was widely used by tourists as well, helping them navigate airport customs more quickly.

"Effective January 20, 2025, the functionalities of CBP One that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available, and existing appointments have been canceled," the CBP website mentions.

Kamala Harris' campaign for the presidency was significantly undermined by the massive surge in migrant border crossings during her tenure as vice president.

In contrast, Trump vowed to adopt a much stricter approach to border control, including plans to deport migrants who had already entered the U.S.—a pledge that resonated strongly with many voters.

And he vowed to fulfill that promise during his inauguration on Monday, as part of a series of ambitious new measures Trump plans to enact through executive orders on the first day of his second term.

"I will declare a national emergency at our southern border," Trump said at his swearing-in ceremony.

"All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places in which they came."

Trump Keeps His Promise

On Monday, hundreds of migrants trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S. relied on English-speaking journalists to translate the announcement about the CBP app shutdown.

Johnny Flores arrived two hours early for his 1 p.m. appointment, only to find out that Biden's legal pathway for seeking asylum had been halted immediately after Trump was sworn into office.

"I'm asking (Trump) to be fair. He's asking us as migrants to enter his country legally, and I think it's totally unfair that having an appointment already scheduled, they pull the rug out from under us," Flores added.

"I'm going to be honest with you, it's easy for anyone to jump the border wall, illegally as many have done. We had the valor to wait, and that's what I'm not in agreement with President Trump over. If we are here, it's because we wait to do it legally."

Some migrants shared harrowing stories of crossing continents, enduring the treacherous Darien Gap jungle, and falling victim to exploitation, all to reach the border and await their turn.

The app was popular for enabling migrants to secure flights to the U.S. from other countries. Over 320,000 migrants were flown into the U.S under the Biden administration.

In a related development, the major border town of El Paso, Texas, temporarily closed its border crossings on Monday during Trump's inauguration.